Wild Rift's Yordle Expedition event has been extended for fans

Riot Games officially announced that Wild Rift's Yordle Expedition event, supposed to end on January 29th, has been extended to the 31st.

We heard your feedback and decided to take the scenic route to our final destination: The Yordle Expedition has been extended to January 31st 4:00PM PT so you can finish those last missions and make Teemo proud! pic.twitter.com/o3YsPUJvQq — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 28, 2021

Wild Rift's opening event of the year, featuring "The Tales of Runeterra," saw five yordle champions' debut. Players discovered Lulu, Kennen, Tristana, Corki, and Teemo after completing event tasks from each of the seven Runeterra regions.

However, due to Wild Rift's beta server overloading, many players experienced "in queue" errors for quite some time. Resultantly, they expressed disappointment about running out of time to complete the Wild Rift - Yordle tasks for the event.

The "In Queue" error causing log in trouble (Screengrab via Wild Rift)

The event span was limited, and thus, Riot Games decided to extend the event's duration for three more days so that the fans can finish-up with the last Runeterra missions.

Wild Rift's Yordle Expedition extended till January 31st

According to Riot, they had decided to extend the Yordle event after considering the complaints and feedbacks from a vast section of the Wild Rift community.

The Yordle event extension is for the day 1 live issue. If you missed many daily missions then you won't be able get the border even with the extension. But for those who are just 2-3 days away from reaching the finishing line, gogogo!! pic.twitter.com/gaqIJegGRP — Jenny Blees (@RiotJennisaur) January 28, 2021

Fans had been requesting this extension for some time, as they faced a lot of trouble logging into the game.

Riot's communications lead, Ben Forbes, initially stated that the extension was not possible, as the event borders are generally not flexible for beta versions.

Hey there! The border is intended to be p hard to obtain and requires a lot of play over the course of the event. I don't think we have any extra steps planned, but we've been trying different event formats during beta to see what works; I appreciate this feedback! @RiotJennisaur — Ben Forbes (@draggles) January 21, 2021

However, once the official extension statement of the Yordle expedition was announced via Wild Rift's official Twitter handle, Forbes gave his due credit to the dev team, because of whom the adjustment was made possible.

That was the understanding at the time! But the team made it happen :) — Ben Forbes (@draggles) January 28, 2021

The Yordle Expedition event sees players explore each region in the Runeterra and discover its secrets. By unlocking each area, players either receive a mystery reward or unlock one of the Yordle champions.

Thus, Wild Rift players can now enjoy their expedition with Yordles till January 31st, 4:00 PM PT.

They still have enough time to complete the challenges and earn the event rewards. After all, these tiny Yordle champions won't be available for free hereon.