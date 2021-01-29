Wild Rift's Yordle Expedition event has been extended for fans

Riot Games officially announced that Wild Rift's Yordle Expedition event, supposed to end on January 29th, has been extended to the 31st.
Wild Rift's opening event of the year, featuring "The Tales of Runeterra," saw five yordle champions' debut. Players discovered Lulu, Kennen, Tristana, Corki, and Teemo after completing event tasks from each of the seven Runeterra regions.
However, due to Wild Rift's beta server overloading, many players experienced "in queue" errors for quite some time. Resultantly, they expressed disappointment about running out of time to complete the Wild Rift - Yordle tasks for the event.
The event span was limited, and thus, Riot Games decided to extend the event's duration for three more days so that the fans can finish-up with the last Runeterra missions.
Wild Rift's Yordle Expedition extended till January 31st
According to Riot, they had decided to extend the Yordle event after considering the complaints and feedbacks from a vast section of the Wild Rift community.
Fans had been requesting this extension for some time, as they faced a lot of trouble logging into the game.
Riot's communications lead, Ben Forbes, initially stated that the extension was not possible, as the event borders are generally not flexible for beta versions.
However, once the official extension statement of the Yordle expedition was announced via Wild Rift's official Twitter handle, Forbes gave his due credit to the dev team, because of whom the adjustment was made possible.
The Yordle Expedition event sees players explore each region in the Runeterra and discover its secrets. By unlocking each area, players either receive a mystery reward or unlock one of the Yordle champions.
Thus, Wild Rift players can now enjoy their expedition with Yordles till January 31st, 4:00 PM PT.
They still have enough time to complete the challenges and earn the event rewards. After all, these tiny Yordle champions won't be available for free hereon.Published 29 Jan 2021, 13:19 IST