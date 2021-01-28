Teemo - The Swift Scout of Wild Rift: Overview, Build Path, and other guides

Wild Rift recently revealed Teemo, the fifth yordle who can be unlocked after discovering Runeterra's Targon region in the Yordle expedition.
Teemo is available to Wild Rift players for free once the region tasks of Shurima is completed. Teemo was introduced to the rift, mainly as a baron lane marksman. His default skin remained unchanged in Wild Rift, while the champion’s kit has slightly changed compared to the PC version.
In Wild Rift, Toxic Shot has become Teemo’s passive ability, while Guerilla Warfare has become his E. The functionalities and animations of the abilities remained unchanged. Hence, camouflage is not an option for Teemo’s passive in Wild Rift, while it is one of his special abilities.
This article provides a guide and overview of Teemo as a top lane marksman in Wild Rift.
Teemo abilities, builds, and play-guide in Wild Rift
Like most Wild Rift champions, Teemo has one passive ability, three basic abilities, and one ultimate ability.
Akali's abilities in Wild Rift
#1. AA -Toxic Shot (passive ability)
Teemo's passive Toxic Shot allows his attacks to deal 8 bonus magic damage on impact. It also deals an additional 7 magic damage (7 + 8%AP) over 4 seconds.
#2. Q - Blinding Dart (basic ability)
Teemo's Q deals 70 magic damage (70 + 60%AP) to the targeted enemy. The blinding dart blinds the enemy champion for 1.25 seconds. Attacks from blinded enemies are ineffective for a short span of time. They miss their target, dealing no damage and failing to apply on-hit effects.
#3. W - Move Quick (basic ability)
W- passive of Teemo grants him 10% Movement Speed if an enemy champion or turret has not damaged him within the last 5 seconds.
W- active of Teemo allows him to roll a short distance forward and sprint for 3 seconds. During this time, Move Quick's bonus gets doubled and cannot be removed by damage
#4. E - Guerilla Warfare (basic ability)
Teemo's E allows him to camouflage after a short delay, making him untargetable. Moving outside of the brush for more than 3 seconds ends this effect. After exiting his state of camouflage, Teemo gains 30% Attack Speed for 3 seconds.
#5. R - Noxious Trap (ultimate ability)
WIth his R, Teemo tosses a stored mushroom as a trap. The mushrooms detonate if an enemy steps on them, dealing 100 magic damage (100 + 30%AP). The detonation of the mushrooms also creates a poisonous puddle.
Enemies within the puddle get hit by 150 magic damage (150 + 45%AP) for over 3 seconds and are slowed down by 40%.
Each noxious trap lasts for 2 minutes and takes 1 second to arm and stealth. Teemo can plant multiple traps at once. If a thrown trap lands on another trap, it bounces further before getting planted.
Teemo build path and runes.
Teemo is a mage champion who mainly deals heavy mage damage with his poison. He is played best in the Baron lane, and thus, a Wild Rift player should choose an AP item build for Teemo. The ideal item build for the yordle scout is:
- Liandry’s Torment- For the Torment passive.
- Nashor’s tooth- For increasing Teemo's attack speed and giving him an extra AP.
- Glutenous Greaves- For boots.
- Rabadon’s Deathcap- To maximize AP.
- Void Staff- To maximize magic penetration.
- Infinity Orb- For some health, AP and its unique passive Inevitable Demise adds a critical strike (20% bonus damage) against enemies below 35% Health.
The best runes for Teemo in Wild Rift are:
- Grasp of the Undying Keystone
- Brutal, Spirit Walker
- Hunter Genius
How to play Teemo in Wild Rift?
Due to the change in his passive, every basic attack of Teemo now deals poison and AP damage to the opponents. Thus, a Teemo player should look to increase Teemo's attack speed and AP to dish out more damage per second.
Teemo's Q should be saved for solo fights in the top lane as it blocks incoming damage from enemy champions. His single target-focused ability kit indicates his ineffectiveness in team fights.
Teemo's R deals decent damage to opponents. But without proper planning, the ability might get wasted. Narrow passages in the jungle are good places to set up his mushroom traps, forcing enemies to steer clear of going on adventures in the jungle.
Teemo should ideally stay back during team fights or flank with his W- Move Quick. He can be used effectively for cleaning up after team fights or split push.Published 28 Jan 2021, 19:08 IST