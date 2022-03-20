Will April Fools Day celebrations return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2022?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates a wide variety of events throughout the year. Many of these events are ones that people also celebrate in real life, and the game offers various tasks and items that keep with the spirit of the real-life festival or event.

One such event that is celebrated in New Horizons every year is the April Fool's Day celebration.

However, since Nintendo has announced that they will not release any further free updates for New Horizons, players have their doubts about whether they will see April Fool's Day celebrations in the game moving forward.

April Fool's Day celebration in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, just like in real life. However, players must note that this is not one of the major events in the game that demands a proper celebration. While there are no events for April Fool's Day celebrations, villagers will continue to refer to the event on various occasions throughout the day.

Furthermore, players can even purchase a seasonal item from Nook Shopping to commemorate the day. This item is a whoopee cushion, which they will receive via mail. If they are feeling particularly mischievous on April Fool's Day, players can use the whoopee cushion on their friends or other villagers residing on their island.

Kevin Knezevic @kevknez Replacing every chair around my island with whoopee cushions. Replacing every chair around my island with whoopee cushions. https://t.co/AzxHEgq0RN

Players can obtain the whoopee cushion from Nook Shopping. They simply have to go to the "Special goods" section and select the "Seasonal items" option. There, they will find the whoopee cushion, which they can then place an order for.

They will find the cushion in their mail the next day and can then begin to prank everybody around them. The cushion can be used for a variety of pranks, from tooting sounds to whacking people behind their heads with it.

Apart from obtaining the whoopee cushion, there is not much that players can do on April Fool's Day in New Horizons. However minor it may be, the celebration will continue in 2022 as it has been taking place for two years now.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi