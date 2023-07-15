Will Armored Core 6 feature crossplay compatibility?

Armored Core 6 is one of the most highly anticipated launches this year. Hence, it’s not surprising that fans are curious about whether it will have crossplay compatibility. FromSoftware’s latest title will bring one of their oldest IPs back to life, and there has been considerable excitement about its launch among fans of the franchise.

Armored Core 6 will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. It will have both PvE and PvP elements, which has led many players to wonder if the multiplayer aspect of the game will let them play against others on different platforms.

Will Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon have crossplay compatibility?

Unfortunately, FromSoftware is yet to announce if Armored Core 6 will have any crossplay feature between the multiple platforms that it will launch on. However, many in the community believe that there is a chance that the feature might be included in the multiplayer mode even if the developer's latest game, Elden Ring, did not support it.

Crossplay and cross-platform progression have been growing in popularity among newer games and developers. Hence, it should not come as much of a surprise if FormSoftware makes it a core part of their upcoming game.

Armored Core 6 release date

The latest Armored Core title will be released on August 25, 2023, almost 10 years after the launch of the previous entry in the series.

Armored Core 6 platforms

The upcoming Armored Core game will be launching on all major platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

Will Armored Core 6 be multiplayer?

The latest Armored Core title will feature both PvE and PvP content. It will have a multiplayer mode that will be a lot like the versus mode in the previous entries. Players will be able to customize their mechs in whichever way they want and then try it out against others in the game.

Is Armored Core 6 open-world?

The game will not be an open-world title like Elden Ring. However, FromSoftware has stated that it will have a mission-based structure to give players more customization options for their mech.

However, each level will have a fair amount of explorable areas, and the player experience will largely depend on how they customize their mechs before every stage.

