Will Bodycam be on console?

Bodycam is a brand-new hyper-realistic first-person shooter game developed by Reissad Studios. Brought to life by the hard work and dedication of two young French developers, this brand-new title has turned quite a few heads with its unbelievably realistic gameplay footage. Not only do players get access to a unique visual experience, but the game is also a great showcase of gun mechanics, model behavior, and so on.

That said, players have been wondering if Bodycam will make it to console, and the short answer is that this multiplayer title, unfortunately, will not be available on console. This article will cover everything you need to know about the game's release on different platforms.

Is Bodycam available on console?

As per the official blog from Reissad Studios, Bodycam will unfortunately not be available across any console platforms, including popular ones such as PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S. The developers have stated that, as of now, the game will only be available on PC, with Steam as its official platform. Furthermore, the title will only offer mouse-and-keyboard support, excluding controllers from gameplay.

Considering the fact that this hyperrealistic multiplayer FPS title is merely a project by two young developers, we expect a significant delay in the game making it to console platforms. Recent news has indicated that this game has seen over a million wishlists on Steam, and if things go as planned, players can eventually expect it to be ported into popular consoles such as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and so on.

Bodycam release date and time across all regions

Here is a glimpse into Bodycams' release date and time across all regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 7, 2024, at 4 PM

June 7, 2024, at 4 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 7, 2024, at 5 PM

June 7, 2024, at 5 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 7, 2024, at 6 PM

June 7, 2024, at 6 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): J une 7, 2024, at 7 PM

J une 7, 2024, at 7 PM Brasilia Time (BRT): June 7, 2024, at 8 PM

June 7, 2024, at 8 PM British Summer Time (BST): June 8, 2024, at 12 AM

June 8, 2024, at 12 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 8, 2024, at 1 AM

June 8, 2024, at 1 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): June 8, 2024, at 4:30 AM

June 8, 2024, at 4:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): June 8, 2024, at 7 AM

June 8, 2024, at 7 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 8, 2024, at 8 AM

June 8, 2024, at 8 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 8, 2024, at 9 AM

June 8, 2024, at 9 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 8, 2024, at 11 AM

