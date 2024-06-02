What is Bodycam? Hyper-realistic FPS explained

Bodycam is an upcoming hyper-realistic first-person shooter from Reissad Studio. In the era of realistic shooter experiences, it takes things to a completely new level. The developers describe the upcoming game as "the first ultra-realistic multiplayer," and this shows in the gameplay footage they have shared. The entire game is from the perspective of a body cam. Thanks to the new graphical tech of the Unreal Engine 5, it looks absolutely stunning and almost too real.

You would be surprised to know that the shooter is being worked on by only two developers. Their primary goal is to deliver a photorealistic and immersive gaming experience to fans that's unlike anything the industry has seen before.

Bodycam will officially launch in Early Access on June 7, 2024. That said, if you wish to give the game a shot right now, you are in luck. At the time of writing, a limited Playtest is underway. You can test it out before it opens to the public.

Trending

Check out the section below to know how you can join this limited-time Playtest and more about the PC hardware you will require to get the game running.

How to participate in the Bodycam Playtest on Steam

To participate in the Bodycam Playtest on Steam, follow the steps mentioned below:

Log in to your Steam account.

Head over to the Store section.

Look up "Bodycam" using the search feature. (App ID: 2406770)

Click on the game's official Steam page.

Scroll down below and you will find the option to join the Playtest.

Click on 'Request Access'.

That's it. Now all you have to do is wait for the developers to accept your request. Once they do, you will be able to jump straight into the game. However, it is worth noting here that the game is in its Early Access phase, so you can expect bugs and glitches.

Since graphical realism is the goal, the game can be quite taxing on PC hardware. The developers went above and beyond to deliver a hyper-realistic graphical and audio experience from a first-person perspective. But this comes at a cost since the system requirements to get the game running well are quite advanced.

Check below if you'll be able to play Bodycam on your Windows PC.

Bodycam minimum and recommended system requirements

The following are the official minimum and recommended system requirements for Bodycam on PC:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, Intel Core i7-10700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (12 GB)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

That covers everything that you need to know about the upcoming hyper-realistic FPS game.

Check out our other FPS game articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback