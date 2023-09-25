Classic Call of Duty map Nuketown gets reimagined with breathtaking realism in Bodycam 

Reissad Studio, the developer of Bodycam, recreated the iconic Call of Duty map, Nuketown, using Unreal Engine 5, and the visuals are simply jaw-dropping. They recently posted a short clip on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle showcasing scenes from the remade Nuketown. While not an exact replica, it does feature the standout twin houses, the dummies, the bus in the middle, and a lot more.

Nuketown has been a part of the Call of Duty series since Black Ops (2010). The map was exceptionally popular in the game. In fact, due to its popularity, it has since been featured in Black Ops 2, Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4, and Black Ops Cold War.

Often considered to be among the smallest maps in the game, it enables fast-paced action, which is what the shooter series is known for. Now, this classic play area from CoD is making its way to Bodycam, an upcoming realistic first-person shooter game.

Iconic Call of Duty map Nuketown to be featured with stunning detail in Bodycam

Bodycam will feature Call of Duty's Nuketown, which has been built from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5, producing truly next-gen visuals. However, the game isn't out yet, and the developer only dropped a short clip of the actual gameplay that gave fans a look at the remade map. Needless to say, fans are certainly impressed.

Moving away from the colorful and vibrant Nuketown that Call of Duty fans are accustomed to, the upcoming title will showcase more somber and realistic visuals, depicting a town that has been abandoned after a nuclear fallout.

However, this isn't Reissad Studio's first attempt at reimagining maps from other titles. They also developed the popular Counter Strike map Dust II using Unreal Engine 5, which will be playable from the body camera perspective once the game goes live.

Dust II map in Bodycam (Image via Reissad Studio)

Bodycam is an upcoming first-person shooter title from Reissad Studio. The game takes advantage of unique camera angles and Unreal Engine 5's computing technologies to deliver stunningly realistic graphics. At its core, it's a simple multiplayer shooter whose unique selling point is its ultra-realism.

According to the developers, it will be a deathmatch-type format where two teams will go head-to-head, and the last team alive wins the game. Considering the focus is on realism, fans should expect nothing short of hardcore tactical gameplay.

Fans looking forward to trying out the remade Nuketown map from a body camera perspective may be disappointed to know that the developer hasn't confirmed a release date yet. However, the title is officially listed on Steam, and users can wishlist the game to be notified when it goes live.