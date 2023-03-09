GTA 6 looks jaw-dropping in Unreal Engine 5 with next-gen graphics (fan-made concept)

One brilliant gamer recently recreated some parts of GTA 6 in Unreal Engine 5, and it looks stunning. This, however, is expected, considering the content is based on a next-gen title. The game isn't even out yet, but some details of it were leaked online in 2022. Players got to see the game's protagonists and some of its surroundings back then, which is more than enough subject matter for a fan to replicate in a project.

TeaserPlay is a YouTuber who regularly recreates content associated with Grand Theft Auto in Unreal Engine 5. They've even done similar things for titles outside this series, particularly when it comes to concepts. The following video is not a full game. It's solely a technical demo based on GTA 6's leaks from last year.

TeaserPlay's GTA 6 tech demo for Unreal Engine 5 looks brilliant

The above video is a popular clip involving Unreal Engine 5 that garnered a ton of attention online. It features Lucia in her iconic casual clothes — which was seen in the mega leak — exploring a beautiful place that offers an atmosphere one would associate with Vice City. In the clip, she enters a car and starts driving around. Viewers are then treated to some beautiful scenic shots of the environment using Unreal Engine 5.

It is vital to mention that this video isn't a GTA 6 leak. Everything shown in the clip is merely a fan recreation intended to show off some potential regarding Unreal Engine 5. The video quality is capable of going up to 2160p 4K resolution, which can look quite phenomenal.

One has to wonder what the final version of the actual game would look like in the hands of Rockstar Games, a triple-A developer.

Current GTA 6 news and leaks

There haven't been any substantial new leaks on GTA 6 since the dozens of videos were released in September 2022. While those videos cannot be shown here for legal reasons, readers can still easily find them on YouTube and other social media sites.

Gameplay leaks from 2022 revealed:

Lucia and Jason are the two protagonists.

The game takes place in Vice City.

The title also occurs in the modern day, based on some NPC dialogue referencing a GTA 5 event where Jay Norris was murdered.

There appeared to be new ways to interact with NPCs.

Several minor features, such as the ability to do a low crouch.

Everything here is subject to change. Rockstar Games has not released a trailer for the title yet, so it's impossible to know how much has been altered since last year's leaks occurred.

Tez2 made some interesting comments tied to this game's release date (Image via GTA forums)

Current release date rumors from insiders like Tez2 indicate that GTA 6 is currently scheduled to launch around the holidays of 2024. However, it could get delayed once again and be rescheduled for a 2025 release year.

It's unknown when Rockstar Games will formally announce the title. Some insiders expect a reveal in 2023. Further delays are possible on that front, although Tez2 seems to think it won't get delayed further to holiday 2025/2026.

That's it for the current roundup of GTA 6-related news. Fan content for the title is already buzzing online, especially since the actual game won't be playable for well over a year.

