Will CallMeCarson ever be able to make a successful return amidst grooming allegations?

Carson "CallMeCarson" King is a popular Minecraft streamer, who was called out for grooming and exchanging nude pictures with minors. The victims revealed that King had sexted and exchanged nudes with them when they were 17 years old. Carson was 19 at the time.

The information was made public by two Lunch Club members, to whom Carson had confessed his actions. Immediately after, the internet was quick to cancel him, and Carson King disappeared from all social media platforms.

King made an accidental appearance on Twitter but deleted the tweets soon after, saying that he needed some more time to come up with his side of things.

give me a little bit longer 👍 — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) June 20, 2021

However, Twitter's response to Carson's tweet brought up the question of whether he would ever be welcome on social media platforms again if he were to make a return.

Idk who needs to hear this but callmecarson does not deserve a comeback. — big queera (@irainy21) August 14, 2021

Twitter's reaction to CallMeCarson's reappearance

Even after Carson King disappeared from social media, the Twitterati never ceased discussing him. The community is highly divided in this matter. While some believe what Carson did was unacceptable, others justify his actions, saying that the age gap was very little, and the age for consent differs in his state.

yo be mad at me but callmecarson's situation wasn't even that bad change my mind — Thundr (@OverdoneThundr) August 16, 2021

honestly? i hope CallMeCarson has a peaceful welcome back



i dont understand why the drama was potent enough to cancel him in the first place but im glad he's able to return semi-soon — Pashou! (@Pash0Ne) August 17, 2021

Many, however, are not pleased with the idea of Carson King returning to social media any time soon.

All of this being said, do NOT interact with me or follow me if you support CallMeCarson. https://t.co/R88jV2klGo — 📌 amiyah/aj 🆖 (@AJ1notis) August 16, 2021

//cmc



callmecarson stans/defenders make me very uncomfortable — ris ^-^ ➐ (@illurisTV) August 16, 2021

It is important to understand the allegations against CallMeCarson. On one hand, many believe that there was nothing extremely wrong with what Carson did as the age gap was a mere two years; on the other hand, Carson was in the wrong to indulge in any kind of sexual conversation with a minor, as the responsibility then falls on the adult.

One thing is clear: Should he decide to, CallMeCarson's return to social media will be met with mixed reactions. It is up to Carson, then, to deal with these reactions accordingly.

Edited by Sabine Algur