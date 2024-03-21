Will there be co-op in Alone in the Dark?

Alone in the Dark is currently getting praise from the gaming community for its compelling narrative and immersive survival horror gameplay. It delivers an exhilarating and captivating horror experience through a diverse range of gameplay elements. Within the campaign, players confront spine-chilling creatures, solve intricate puzzles, and engage in exploration-driven objectives to uncover vital clues. In short, the game has sparked considerable excitement among horror fans, but apart from the hype, there are some doubts regarding the gameplay mechanics.

Alone in the Dark introduces two distinct playable protagonists, prompting speculation about potential cooperative gameplay mechanics. However, those anticipating cooperative features may be disappointed, as the game exclusively offers two separate campaign experiences. For detailed insights into the campaigns, playable characters, and cooperative mechanics, check out the information provided below.

Does Alone in the Dark feature co-op gameplay?

The game features two protagonists but not co-op gameplay (Image via THQ Nordic)

No, Alone in the Dark does not incorporate co-op gameplay mechanics, meaning you cannot embark on the campaign alongside a friend simultaneously. The game features two playable protagonists, allowing for two distinct campaigns without the option to team up with friends. Before starting the game, you must choose which character to play as.

The playable protagonists in Alone in the Dark are Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby. Upon selecting a specific character, your main campaign journey begins. However, you can replay the campaign by choosing Emily for your second playthrough. According to the developers, completing the campaign with both characters provides a deeper understanding of the narrative and its complexities.

You will interact with the NPCs in the game (Image via THQ Nordic)

Furthermore, the developers also explained that NPCs in the game will behave differently depending on the chosen character for the campaign. Thus, to gain a deep understanding of the narrative, you can opt to complete the campaign first as Edward and then as Emily. It's important to note that while there may be slight alterations in the narrative, the core aspect remains the same, including the disappearance of Jeremy Hartwood, Emily's uncle.

When it comes to gameplay, you'll embark on a journey to complete objectives, including overcoming terrifying creatures and gathering clues essential for locating Jeremy Hartwood. Puzzles will also be integral to your engagement throughout the main campaign.

Alone in the Dark will also feature atmospheric horror elements (Image via THQ Nordic)

Expect immersive horror elements, with gameplay extending into nighttime. As for weaponry, you'll have a diverse arsenal, ranging from firearms to melee options such as hatchets, sledgehammers, shovels, and more.

Regarding the cast, Alone in the Dark boasts a stellar lineup featuring renowned actors like David Harbour and Jodie Comer. David Harbour, known for his role in Stranger Things, takes on the character of investigator Edward Carnby in Alone in the Dark, while Jodie Comer portrays Emily Hartwood, a character who is determined to uncover the truth behind her uncle Jeremy Hartwood's disappearance.