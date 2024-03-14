Who is voicing Edward Carnby in Alone in the Dark?

Alone in the Dark is set to feature a thrilling campaign with terrifying monsters and psychological horror elements. Featuring two playable protagonists, players will delve into two distinct campaigns. One of the protagonists, Emily Hartwood, shares the spotlight with Edward Carnby, a private investigator central to the story. The game is garnering positive feedback, particularly due to its impressive cast.

The diverse ensemble of characters in Alone in the Dark, featuring renowned actors, has left fans curious, particularly about the actor portraying Edward Carnby. That said, the role is played by David Harbour, an acclaimed actor known for his portrayal of Jim Hopper in Stranger Things.

David Harbour is playing the role of Edward Carnby (Image via PlayStation)

David Harbour is the voice actor of Edward Carnby in Alone in the Dark, mirroring his role as a police officer in Stranger Things. Similarly, he embodies the role of an investigator in the upcoming horror game. Joining David Harbour is Jodie Comer, who portrays Emily Hartwood, another playable protagonist.

Fans can anticipate variations in the storyline as they traverse the game through the perspectives of these characters. In a spotlight video released in 2023, the developers delved into the game's intricacies, highlighting the unique aspects of each campaign. Throughout the main storyline, players will interact with NPCs, with reactions varying based on the chosen character.

Interact with some other characters (Image via PlayStation)

In the spotlight video, the developers said that to fully grasp the narrative depth, players must embark on two playthroughs. This involves completing one campaign as Edward Carnby and then as Emily Hartwood to uncover the story's distinct facets.

Beyond gameplay features, actors David Harbour and Jodie Comer shared their experiences in the spotlight video. Harbour expressed his passion for video games, particularly within the horror genre, and his desire to participate in such content. He expressed his fascination with assuming the role of an investigator in a perilous and mysterious environment.

Story of Alone in the Dark

You will play the role of private investigator Edward Carnby (Image via PlayStation)

The narrative revolves around Jeremy Hartwood's enigmatic disappearance, prompting the hiring of private investigator Edward Carnby to unravel the mystery. Emily Hartwood, Jeremy's niece, is motivated to assist him in the search for her uncle.

From a storytelling perspective, the game appears captivating. Additionally, one can anticipate engaging in combat gameplay, armed with weapons, to confront the chilling creatures lurking within. In short, the upcoming horror game holds the promise of delivering an exhilarating and terrifying gaming encounter.

