Is Alone in the Dark based on the movies?

Alone in the Dark, slated for release on March 20, 2024, stands as the most eagerly awaited horror game of the year. The game is sparking significant excitement within the gaming community, and gamers, especially fans of the horror genre, are eagerly anticipating the chance to experience this classic and beloved horror title.

Despite the considerable hype surrounding the game, there exist some doubts among players. Specifically, many gamers are questioning whether the upcoming game is derived from a movie.

To clarify, the original title was launched in 1992 as a game. However, the 2005 film adaptation, also titled the same, was not based on this game. Therefore, the game came first, not the movie. Below, you'll find interesting details regarding the movie adaptation of Alone in the Dark.

Is the upcoming horror game Alone in the Dark based on the movies?

The upcoming game is not based on the movies. (Image via THQ Nordic)

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming game diverges from its cinematic counterparts. Rather than drawing from the films, this new game serves as a reinterpretation of the original 1992 game, answering whether Alone in the Dark is a Remake.

Therefore, it bears no connection to the 2005 movie adaptation. While the film attempted to bring the game to the big screen, it failed to captivate audiences and was widely considered a flop.

The 2005 movie earned the title of being named the Lowest-Grossing Game-Based Movie by Guinness World Records in their Gamer's Edition 2008. It stands as a testament to its poor reception, with many regarding it as one of the worst horror films ever made.

Despite featuring Christian Slater in the lead role of Edward Carnby, the character bore only superficial resemblances to his video game counterpart, rendering the movie vastly different from its source material.

Subsequently, in 2009, a low-budget sequel hit theatres, with Rick Yune taking over the role of Edward Carnby. This installment introduced a fresh cast and a storyline focused on witch-hunting. However, like its predecessor, it failed to impress audiences and suffered a similar fate at the box office.

Who are the actors of the upcoming Alone in the Dark game?

The title will feature two playable protagonists (Image via THQ Nordic)

Alone in the Dark will introduce two playable protagonists, allowing players to embark on two distinct campaigns. The first protagonist is the renowned private investigator Edward Carnby, portrayed by the talented actor David Harbour. The second protagonist, Emily Hartwood, is brought to life by the esteemed actress Jodie Comer.

The game's narrative centers around the enigmatic vanishing of Jeremy Hartwood. Throughout the campaign, players delve into the mystery to uncover the identity of the primary culprit behind his disappearance. Jeremy Hartwood is basically Emily Hartwood's uncle in the storyline.

While narrative-driven, the game incorporates psychological horror elements and encounters with terrifying creatures. In short, the forthcoming title assures an immersive and thrilling horror gaming experience.

Check out the other articles:

Is Alone in the Dark on Nintendo Switch? || Is it on Xbox Game Pass?