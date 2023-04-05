Will Cricket 24 have The Ashes?

Cricket Australia recently announced an upcoming video game called Cricket 24 in association with Big Ant Studios and Nacon. The title will feature some of the biggest leagues in the sport, including the KFC Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, and The Hundred.

Cricket 24 will feature a horde of game modes and will contain the highest number of licenses than any cricket video game made before. As the title includes many leagues and international tournaments, players are curious to know whether it will feature The Ashes.

Cricket 24 has The Ashes in its title and will feature the iconic series

COMING SOON



A brand new cricket video game from COMING SOONA brand new cricket video game from @BigAntStudios is on its way, in time for this year's Ashes - cricketa.us/BigAntCricket24 🎮 COMING SOON 🎮A brand new cricket video game from @BigAntStudios is on its way, in time for this year's Ashes - cricketa.us/BigAntCricket24 https://t.co/ZJ4PT1KXs5

Cricket 24 has 'Official Game of the Ashes' in its title. This means that The Ashes will be one of the primary tournaments in the game.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley had the following to say in this regard:

"Cricket Australia is excited to once again partner with Big Ant Studios to bring such an interactive and realistic video game to cricket fans in time for the upcoming Ashes Series in England. The Ashes is one of world sport’s greatest rivalries, and it's brilliant that fans will be able to play their own Ashes series through Cricket 24 and emulate their favorite players and teams."

The Ashes is a bitter rivalry series played between two of the greatest teams in the cricket world, Australia and England. The rivalry dates back one-and-a-half centuries ago and has become bigger and more intense over the years.

Cricket 24 will also have Pro Teams with a concept similar to FIFA's Ultimate Team, where gamers can make their own dream squad using players from around the world.

The game will feature 50 different official stadiums. It will also contain both the men's and women's teams. The title currently has 200 licensed players from major teams around the globe.

However, some fans are also curious about which teams will be included from the Asian subcontinent, as official announcements about them are yet to be made.

Additionally, the exact release date of Cricket 24 Official Game of the Ashes is yet to be announced. However, it has been confirmed that the game will be released in June 2023, before the Ashes kick off.

The title can currently be pre-ordered from the official website of Big Ant. It will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The developers have also confirmed that players purchasing the game on older generations of consoles, such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will get a free upgrade when shifting to the latest generation.

