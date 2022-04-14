Will Green Hell VR get multiplayer in future? Platforms, age rating, cross platforms details, and more

Green Hell VR is the next chapter of the survival-genre hit that has brought the hardships of surviving in the Amazon on virtual screens. Survival games have been a hit in recent years with players who love to experience the hardships of surviving alone in the wilderness.

The overall theme changes, but the core objectives remain the same. With the game coming to VR, the developers have the ambition to give the players the most hardcore survival experience.

Green Hell takes players to the land of Amazon, where their true survival skills are tested. Since its release, the game has grown in volumes with new content and co-op mode.

With the promise of getting the same experience in VR, fans have been curious about the details of the version. Many potential players have significant questions about the co-op mode of VR.

Details about the upcoming Green Hell VR mode

The VR mode of the game is supposed to arrive in May on Steam as per the developers. The original game didn't have a co-op mode at launch, but the feature was added in future updates.

The VR version will also likely follow suit as it will not be getting a co-op at launch. However, fans shouldn't be too disappointed as they could potentially get one in the future. In the wake of the game being available on Oculus Quest 2, the developers informed the players about their plans with the multiplayer part of the VR version.

In an interview with Upload, Radomir Kucharski informed his plans for the future. He also added that the campaign on Green Hell VR would be adopted instead of a direct port.

"We would like to add [a] cooperative mode later on with a DLC, [and] we don't have any fixed date but we're already working on it. We've actually make a couple of tests and it's great fun to use a coconut and play and use it as a ball. It was fun to throw it to another player and get it back. We think that co-op is going to be a huge thing in the game, it's got so much potential. We definitely want to bring it to the game."

Hence, it's pretty clear that players will get a co-op and multiplayer experience shortly as per the current plans. The VR version of Green Hell will be available on Steam in the coming months, already available on Oculus Quest. It will support all popular VR devices like HTC Vive and Valve Index.

The age limit of the original version is set at 18 years, and it's unlikely that the VR version will have a different rating. Many elements that lead to an 18-year age rating are part of the VR version.

There is no crossplay in Green Hell and the developers have previously informed fans that there won't be one. Hence, it's unlikely that Green Hell's VR version will have crossplay.

What can players expect from Green Hell VR?

As mentioned above, the original version of the campaign will be adapted to fit the capabilities of VR. However, fans can still expect the core gameplay and story to follow. The game puts players in the shoes of a survivor stuck in the Amazon due to an expedition gone wrong.

Surviving the Amazon while taking care of the vitals is never easy, as there will be many things to challenge the player. The original campaign has expanded with the additions of DLC, but VR players will have to wait for it. However, the realistic Amazon survival could be pretty exciting once players play it in VR.

