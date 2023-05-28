Will Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 be available on PS5?

The release of Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.1 is imminent following the global livestream showcased earlier on May 27. miHoYo has displayed plenty of exciting content that will be released shortly. However, one key aspect remains missing – the possibility of the game releasing on the PS5. The developer has already announced that there will be an available port for both the old and current-gen PlayStation consoles.

Despite the absence of an confirmation, many players hoped that version 1.1 could finally bring the game to the PlayStation consoles. However, there’s been no fresh information available from the developer’s end. Moreover, the recent PlayStation State of Play event didn’t disclose any new details about a possible release either. As things stand, the chances of Honkai Star Rail coming to the PS5 look pretty grim.

Honkai Star Rail players have been waiting for a long time for the PS5 port

Unlike Genshin Impact, miHoYo had already announced that Honkai Star Rail PS5 port was in the making even before the game was released. However, the developer is yet to mention a date, and there hasn’t been any clarification from Sony either, despite the release of an official trailer.

thraia @thraiiiaa



about to lose my mind on my non-gaming phone I can't take the lag and horrible graphics I'm begging, can #HonkaiStarRail come to playstation asap?!about to lose my mind on my non-gaming phone I can't take the lag and horrible graphics I'm begging, can #HonkaiStarRail come to playstation asap?!about to lose my mind on my non-gaming phone I can't take the lag and horrible graphics 😭 https://t.co/mZEyMG0UY1

If social media rumors were true, the PS5 release would have come with version 1.1. Naturally, the fans were eager to find out what the global livestream would reveal in this direction. Unfortunately, there wasn’t any confirmation of the rumors. The latest snub came close on the heels of the PlayStation State of Play on May 24.

It's worth noting that Honkai Star Rail could still appear on PlayStation consoles with version 1.1. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter account for all the latest information.

Jesse Armstrong @jeabombers @GimpyCPU @D_RoyJenkins @PlayStation "The Honkai Star Rail PS5, PS4 release date is expected to arrive with version 1.1 on June 7, 2023. This comes from leaks by 'Not_Teikoku' which claim that the game will arrive on this date after its PC launch in April." I had not heard when 1.1 was yet, just "June." @GimpyCPU @D_RoyJenkins @PlayStation "The Honkai Star Rail PS5, PS4 release date is expected to arrive with version 1.1 on June 7, 2023. This comes from leaks by 'Not_Teikoku' which claim that the game will arrive on this date after its PC launch in April." I had not heard when 1.1 was yet, just "June."

A PlayStation release could be an important milestone for the game, as it will give increased accessibility to millions of console owners. It will add to the option for players to enjoy the latest hit on their PCs and mobile devices.

The community will have to wait for a longer period of time to get the PS5 port. Version 1.1 has plenty of new content in the form of exciting characters, including Silver Wolf and Luocha. They will arrive along with several fresh events that will let players earn plenty of resources.

Tifa @BKIQueen I really need @PlayStation and @honkaistarrail to hit “send tweet” on the announcement date for PS5, 1.1 will be here IN A WEEK and this is really weird that everyone can play but PS users can’t even when they WANT to give you Money I really need @PlayStation and @honkaistarrail to hit “send tweet” on the announcement date for PS5, 1.1 will be here IN A WEEK and this is really weird that everyone can play but PS users can’t even when they WANT to give you Money

QoL features like an in-game chat system are also confirmed for a release. As exciting as the global livestream was, it seems that the only way for the community to enjoy version 1.1 will be either on mobiles or PCs.

Poll : 0 votes