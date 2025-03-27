Will Metroid Prime 4 Beyond be playable on Nintendo Switch 2?

The latest Nintendo Direct for March 2025 revealed new Metroid Prime 4 Beyond gameplay, but will the game be available on Nintendo Switch 2? Thus far, only the original Nintendo Switch has been listed as a launch platform, so at this moment, it is unclear if the game will receive a rendition on the more powerful next-gen system. Thankfully, there is a silver lining for fans.

Even if the game does not receive a distinct Nintendo Switch 2 version, fans can enjoy Samus Aran's latest adventure on the hotly anticipated upcoming Nintendo console via backward compatibility. Read on to know more.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond will be on Nintendo Switch 2 via backwards compatibility

Following its official reveal, the Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to be backward-compatible with the original Nintendo Switch platform. In other words, users on the next-gen console can enjoy Nintendo Switch titles on the upcoming successor without any problems, as it supports them.

If we had to speculate, the OG Nintendo Switch games would get some form of visual and performance boosts on the new system to utilize the tech to its fullest extent. Even without that, fans who do not have the original Switch console can simply purchase Metroid Prime 4 Beyond for their Nintendo Switch 2 to play the game on the newer hardware.

Whatever the case is, we should hopefully find out more with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Set for April 2, 2025, fans can look forward to learning new details about the much-awaited hybrid console from Nintendo. Perhaps we might get a glimpse at how games will look and run on the new platform.

Additionally, the publisher has Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events lined up for April 2025 and beyond in select cities around the globe, where lucky fans who have won lottery tickets to enter can go hands-on with the console. This should offer us more details about the system before its inevitable launch later this year.

