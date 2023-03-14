Will MLB The Show 23 have crossplay?

Crossplay will be one of MLB The Show 23’s key features when the game goes live on March 28. Developers at San Diego Studios have been busy showcasing some of the work they have incorporated into the upcoming release.

While the new features and game modes will undoubtedly interest the players, basic functionalities are just as important. After all, a key element of the game will be the Diamond Dynasty mode, which allows players to play together. Coop is an element in every aspect, as players can play with and against each other.

Despite being 2023, many video games do not incorporate crossplay from the get-go. This often leaves players in confusion about a game of their interest. Thankfully, San Diego Studios has inherited a couple of key features from last year’s release, which will allow MLB The Show 23 players to play with each other irrespective of their platforms.

MLB The Show 23 will allow players to bypass the limitations put by their platforms

MLB The Show 23 will be released on all major platforms as usual. Despite being developed by a first-party PlayStation studio, this year’s release will also be available on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch. As a bonus, players on different platforms will be able to play together as well.

This is possible because the game will feature full crossplay on all platforms. Hence, players will be able to play seamlessly with each other without bothering about which platform is being used.

This will be available across the game modes, including the popular Diamond Dynasty. Players will again make custom squads with powerful cards of their choice to outwit their opponents and vie for different rewards.

That’s not the only mode where players can enjoy crossplay. Home Run Derbies, 1v1 matches, and more are just some of the exciting options MLB The Show 23 players will have on their hands. More modes could be revealed over the next few days before the game’s release.

When it comes to online capabilities, players can also enjoy cross-progression if they’re playing on multiple platforms. This will require players to connect their different platform-based accounts. Once done, they can carry over their in-game progress from one place to another.

MLB The Show 23 will release on March 28, with an early access period. Starting March 24, those with early access can enjoy all the new additions and changes waiting for them. It remains to be seen if the upcoming release will be able to build on the success of previous years.

