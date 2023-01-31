MLB The Show 23 release date, available platforms, and more

MLB The Show 23 is now official, as San Diego Studio revealed Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the cover star for this year's release. The Miami Marlins star will make his debut as a cover athlete in the series, which has become the go-to place for all baseball fans.

Over the years, the franchise has offered incredible simulations of real matches across virtual platforms. Players' expectations will be high with the upcoming release, following the success of the last few years. Fans will be expecting things to get even better, as San Diego Studio has vastly improved game after game.

While the studio is yet to reveal all the information, MLB The Show 23 will be available by the end of March 2023, and is now up for wishlisting. The title now has a release date along with details about all the platforms it's going to make an appearance on. This will be exciting news for the fanbase, who have been eagerly waiting for the celebrated franchise's next step.

MLB The Show 23 will once again feature on current-gen consoles of PlayStation and Xbox

As mentioned above, not every detail is available in the public domain as of yet. A full trailer is yet to be released, and it's something that everyone will be waiting for. However, the release date is out, and fans will have to wait until March 28, 2023, to start their new journey with this year's title.

Pre-orders for MLB The Show 23 will begin next week on February 6, and more details are likely to be revealed at that time.

There hasn't been a big shift in the release date, as the annual launches appear around this time. Hence, the date isn't surprising, and many were already expecting a similar timeframe. While pre-orders aren't up yet, players can wishlist them onin their respective stores.

MLB The Show 23 will once again get a release on the Xbox consoles, which is a curious affair. San Diego Studio is a PlayStation first-party developer, but MLB ensures that fans across almost all platforms can enjoy the offerings. Last year, the franchise made its debut on the Nintendo Switch console.

This will continue for at least another year, as the upcoming release will also be available on Nintendo's handheld device. There will be a difference in performance, but players will still be able to enjoy all the game modes as their Xbox and PlayStation counterparts.

Due to the availability of multiple platforms, there will be crossplay and cross-progression. Players will be able to play with their friends and strangers irrespective of their platform of choice. With cross-progression, those who play on multiple consoles will benefit. They won't have to proceed with a separate save and will thus be able to continue their main journey.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow



#MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow Follow Jazz Chisholm's journey from a sandlot in The Bahamas all the way to the majors. Follow Jazz Chisholm's journey from a sandlot in The Bahamas all the way to the majors. #MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow https://t.co/BO2z9upRZO

Many expect the latest title's price to stay the same as the previous release, and there could be three different editions. The standard variant will be the cheapest of the three, while the other two will likely contain more perks.

Of course, all this information requires confirmation, and the community will be on the lookout for the trailer reveal of MLB The Show 23. While a date for it hasn't been confirmed yet, it could drop right before the pre-orders begin. The stage is now set, and fans will certainly be expecting San Diego Studio to deliver on their promises.

Poll : 0 votes