MLB The Show 23: 5 Players whose ratings should increase from MLB The Show '22

MLB The Show remains the premier baseball video game franchise. The 2022 edition of the game ranked in the top 10 in video game sales last year. Given the quick turnaround each year to release the next edition, developers are limited to how many changes they can make.

As the 2023 MLB season approaches, so does the release of the latest in the baseball video game series. While there should be several notable changes to the game itself, fans are mostly looking forward to the updated player ratings.

Several players had breakout seasons last year. It should be reflected in their ratings. Spencer Strider, Alejandro Kirk and Nestor Cortes Jr. are among the players who will see the largest increase in their player ratings. Michael Harris II and Rowdy Tellez also come to mind.

1. Spencer Strider should see the biggest rating increase in MLB The Show '23

The Show '22 rating - 58 overall

The Atlanta Braves have one of the strongest rosters in the majors. In 2022, that roster got even stronger with the emergence of pitcher Spencer Strider. The 24-year-old was nothing outside of spectacular for the Braves in his first full season with the club.

Through 131.2 innings pitched, Strider posted an 11-5 record with a 2.67 ERA and 202 strikeouts. He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

"80 Seconds of Spencer Strider's K-Rouettes & K struts. #quadzilla" - Rob Friedman

2. Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

The Show '22 rating - 59 overall

Much like Strider, Michael Harris II also emerged for the Atlanta Braves last season. The dynamic outfielder burst onto the scene for the Braves, posting a .97 batting average with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs. His stellar season was enough to claim the National League Rookie of the Year Award ahead of his teammate Spencer Strider.

His rating on MLB The Show '23 should increase by a minimum of 20 points. Harris II has emerged as one of the most talented young outfielders in the league.

3. Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

The Show '22 rating - 73 overall

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is the next player to see his overall ranking jump on MLB The Show. The 5'8" catcher enjoyed an incredible sophomore season in the Majors. He hit .285 with 14 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Kirk was selected to his first MLB All-Star Team. He also secured the first Silver Slugger Award of his career. His emergence for the Blue Jays allowed the team to trade catching prospect Gabriel Moreno this offseason.

4. Rowdy Tellez, Milwaukee Brewers

The Show '22 rating - 72 overall

While the other players on this list are in their rookie or sophomore seasons, Rowdy Tellez has been in the Majors since 2018. Last year, the 27-year-old first baseman enjoyed the best season of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. He hit a career-high 35 home runs and 89 RBIs through 153 games.

His overall rating in MLB The Show '22 was 72. He posted 11 homers and 36 RBIs the previous season. His rating will likely be in the 80's this year.

"ROWDY TELLEZ 453-FT GRAND SLAM @BRWalkoff WOW. ([email protected])" - Bleacher Report

5. Nestor Cortes Jr., New York Yankees

The Show '22 rating - 71 overall

The final player on the list who should see a substantial jump in his overall ratings on MLB The Show is Nestor Cortes Jr. At 27 years old, Cortes Jr. had a breakout for the New York Yankees in 2022.

In 158.1 innings pitched, Nestor posted a 12-4 record with a 2.44 ERA. He also racked up 163 strikeouts. The breakout season led Nestor to his first All-Star selection. He finished 8th in the American League Cy Young Award voting. Expect to see Cortes Jr.'s rating in the 82-84 range.

