Toronto Blue Jays: Projected starting line-up after Daulton Varsho's acquisition

The Toronto Blue Jays made a significant splash last week by acquiring Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The move surprised many across the MLB, but it could be a rare win-win trade for both teams.

Varsho will provide the Blue Jays with elite, versatile defense and left-handed power. The 26-year-old is coming off a career year that saw him set new career highs in home runs (27), RBIs (74), stolen bases (16), slugging % (.443), and hits (125).

Damon @Varsh0_ Zac Gallen's reaction here tells you everything you need to know about Daulton Varsho's ability to track down almost any flyball. Zac Gallen's reaction here tells you everything you need to know about Daulton Varsho's ability to track down almost any flyball. https://t.co/LFpMCPKPbj

A finalist for the Gold Glove award last season for both the right field and utility man categories, Varsho finished 5th among all qualified defenders in OAA (outs above average) and tied for 2nd with Trent Grisham and Dansby Swanson with 16 runs prevented in 2022.

Varsho should find himself batting in the 5th or 6th spot in the Toronto Blue Jays' loaded batting lineup behind Matt Chapman. Currently, the projected lineup for the Blue Jays may be: 1. George Springer, 2. Bo Bichette, 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, 4. Alejandro Kirk, 5. Matt Chapman, 6. Daulton Varsho, 7. Whit Merrifield, 8. Danny Jansen, 9. Kevin Kiermaier.

joined How will the trade for Daulton Varsho impact the Blue Jays on their quest for a first AL East title since 2015? @jonmorosi joined #MLBNHotStove to break down both sides of the deal and what Varsho's lefty bat can bring to the lineup north of the border. How will the trade for Daulton Varsho impact the Blue Jays on their quest for a first AL East title since 2015?@jonmorosi joined #MLBNHotStove to break down both sides of the deal and what Varsho's lefty bat can bring to the lineup north of the border. https://t.co/RoZHvAI3Ao

Removing the defensive shift should also benefit Varsho, as he ranked the highest in pull percentage among qualified batters. He should see a jump in his statistical categories in 2023, when the MLB will implement a ban on defensive shifts.

Here's what the Arizona Diamondbacks received in return for Daulton Varsho

The Diamondbacks received one of the top prospects in the game in the form of catcher Gabriel Moreno. The elite prospect made his Major League debut last season, appearing in 25 games with the Toronto Blue Jays. Over those games, Moreno hit .319 with a home run and 7 RBIs, showcasing the elite batting profile that could be a focal point of the Diamondbacks' future.

Gabriel Moreno is capable of hitting the ball hard enough that it can go STRAIGHT THROUGH A WALL. Attention, #Dbacks fans.Gabriel Moreno is capable of hitting the ball hard enough that it can go STRAIGHT THROUGH A WALL. Attention, #Dbacks fans. Gabriel Moreno is capable of hitting the ball hard enough that it can go STRAIGHT THROUGH A WALL. https://t.co/wTHIRnWOW5

Arizona also received Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who will be a pending unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season. He will provide the Diamondbacks with a top-tier batting average while also providing some power from the outfield spot. Over five seasons with the Blue Jays, Gurriel Jr. hit .285 with 68 home runs and 254 RBIs.

