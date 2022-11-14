Spencer Strider vs Michael Harris II: Which Braves phenom is going to win the NL Rookie of the Year?

As if the future of the Atlanta Braves was not already promising enough, the emergence of Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II is simply the cherry on top. The two young stars join a loaded franchise roster that features Ronald Acuna Jr., Max Fried, Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley.

While there are no longer any lingering questions about whether the players can produce at the Major League level, the only question that remains is which player will walk away with the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year award.

"Our 2 finalists for NL Rookie of the Year: @MoneyyyMikeee and @SpencerSTRIDer!" - Atlanta Braves

Both young stars are coming off breakout seasons in the Majors, so it might come down to the wire for the voting. As of right now, VegasInsider has Michael Harris II as the betting favorite for the Rookie of the Year award with -275 odds, with Spencer Strider sitting second with +225 betting odds.

It seems a lock that one of the Braves finalists will win the award as the third nominee, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, sits with a betting odds of +50000.

While it appears that Michael Harris II will win the award, here is a deeper look at the seasons of both players.

Michael Harris II, outfield extraordinaire

The 21-year-old outfielder was a revelation for the Braves after his call-up at the end of May last season. Harris II finished the season with a batting average of .297, while also slugging 19 home runs, along with recording 64 RBIs. His 5.3 WAR (wins above replacement) led all National League Rookies.

Uncle Eddie 💎 @eddierobbins Michael Harris II is a left-handed Marquis Grissom with a little more power and maybe a little less speed. A great player! #Braves Michael Harris II is a left-handed Marquis Grissom with a little more power and maybe a little less speed. A great player! #Braves

"Michael Harris II is a left-handed Marquis Grissom with a little more power and maybe a little less speed. A great player! #Braves" - Uncle Eddie

Spencer Strider, strikeout kingpin

Spencer Strider finished the season 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 202 strikeouts. These were the most strikeouts by a rookie pitcher since Yu Darvish accomplished the feat in 2012.

He also pitched 16-strikeout games against the Colorado Rockies, which was the most by any pitcher in baseball in a single game last season.

"@SpencerSTRIDer's Super Sweet Sixteen (Strikeouts)." - MLB

Strider began the season as an effective arm in the Braves bullpen before craving his way into the pitching rotation in May. Both he and Harris II gave the Braves an injection of life as the season progressed.

