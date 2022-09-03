"Rookie of the year!!!" "Arguably coulda been Griss. So either way, win-win-win" - Atlanta Braves fans rejoice after outfielder Michael Harris II is named Rookie of the Month for August

To the satisfaction of many fans, Atlanta Braves sensation Michael Harris II has been named the National League Rookie of the Month for August. It was his second major league rookie award since being called up in May.

Harris has been playing like a star since the get-go, but he took his game to another level last month.

Michael Harris II averaged .337/.400/.590 with four homers, 15 RBIs, and five stolen bases in 27 games. He also notched 32 hits - the highest among rookies - and scored 22 runs.

In doing so, Harris became the first Braves rookie to register at least 15 RBIs and 22 runs in a month since Austin Riley in 2019.

Harris was up against teammate Spencer Strider for August’s top rookie honor. Strider was named NL Rookie of the Month for July.

Michael Harris II is currently the favorite for the NL Rookie of the Year title, with Strider being his closest competitor for the award.

Another Braves rookie who has been making quite an impression since being called up last month is Vaughn Grissom. The 21-years-old became the youngest player in the Modern Era to hit a home run and steal a base on debut.

Some fans have been making a case for Grissom to be considered for the award. Either way, it’s the Braves who win.

Michael Harris II’s latest prize makes it three Rookie of the Month awards in a row for the Braves. The last NL team to do that was… the Braves in 2011! Craig Kimbrel won in June and August that year, while Freddie Freeman took home the prize in July.

Michael Harris II isn’t going anywhere anytime soon

Michael Harris II signed a lucrative eight-year extension last month.

The deal is believed to be worth $72 million - the third-most valuable contract ever for a player with less than one full year in the majors.

Only teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. and Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco have netted bigger deals.

The Braves have an enviable farm system and it’s no surprise that they have been aggressively trying to secure the long-term future of their biggest talents.

Harris is the fifth Braves player to be signed through at least 2025, joining Acuña Jr., Riley, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson.

At the time of writing, the Braves are winning 8-1 against the Marlins as they try and bridge a three-game gap to the NL East-leading Mets.

