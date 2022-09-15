3 reasons why Spencer Strider will win NL Rookie of the Year

The Atlanta Braves are lucky to have not one but two Rookie of the Year contenders in Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II. The pair have been a driving force behind the defending champions’ reinvigorated World Series aspirations.

Strider has been sensational on the mound, while Harris has been outstanding on the plate. In the NL Rookie of the Year race, it is very difficult to pick an outright winner out of the two.

As a matter of fact, both deserve to split the award. It’s not in the realm of impossibility, since there's precedent for that outcome. The award has been split twice before. Butch Mertzger and Pat Zachry of the NL were crowned co-winners in 1976. John Castino and Alfredo Griffin of the AL shared the prize in 1979.

Although not impossible, it is unlikely that anything similar will happen this year. With less than three weeks of regular season action remaining, Strider seems to be the ROTY frontrunner, but Harris is not far behind.

There’s still enough games left for Harris to tip the scales back in his favor. For the moment, it’s advantage Strider.

What makes Spencer Strider this year’s NL ROTY frontrunner?

#3 Cy Young contention

In his debut season, Spencer Strider has established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball. He has compiled a stunning 2.72 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP, with 192 strikeouts to his name so far.

Strider is unlikely to win the NL Cy Young race, with the Marlins' Sandy Alcantara currently in pole position for the coveted prize. However, being a Cy Young contender as a rookie is a monumental achievement in itself. Strider deserves extra points for that.

#2 Duration

Harris has been sensational for the Braves, there’s no two ways about it. However, he was called-up by the Braves towards the end of May. Strider, in comparison, has been around for longer.

It’s not Harris’ fault that he wasn’t called-up earlier, but the extra duration does provide a little edge to Spencer Strider.

# The Strider Effect

In terms of providing value, both Strider and Harris have been doing it in abundance.

Harris stepped up big time in Ronald Acuna Jr.’s absence. However, Acuna Jr.’s unavailability wasn’t unchartered territory for the Braves. They were without him last year and went on to win the World Series.

Besides Harris, the Braves have the likes of Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, and Matt Olson to help them survive injuries to their line-up. But where would their rotation be without Spencer Strider?

Max Fried has struggled with injuries, while Charlie Monton and Ian Anderson have struggled for form. Despite those roadblocks, Strider has helped the Braves to a 6th best team ERA and 5th best team WHIP in the majors.

Codify @CodifyBaseball 40% of plate appearances against Spencer Strider have started with two strikes. That stat is almost as insane as this picture. 40% of plate appearances against Spencer Strider have started with two strikes. That stat is almost as insane as this picture. https://t.co/vFx1seUaPn

'The Strider Effect' has played a big hand in the Braves’ reinvigorated title-defense hopes following a lackluster start to the season.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy