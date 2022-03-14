Will players be able to fully experience Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy

The only glimpse that Harry Potter fans have had of Hogwarts Legacy is its official reveal trailer released back in 2020. The trailer features a student's life at the famous school, including classes like Potions, Defence Against the Dark Arts, Herbology, and the Care of Magical Creatures.

The trailer also provided a quick peek at what could very well lead up to a Broom Flight Class and Quidditch. The sport is expected to feature in some capacity within the game, considering Avalanche has promised a fully-fleshed-out experience of a student's life at Hogwarts.

This article discusses the possibility of Quidditch featuring in Hogwarts Legacy in its full glory for players to experience.

Will players be allowed to choose their roles in Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Flying or the Broom Flight Class was compulsory during the students' first year at Hogwarts, where Professor Rolanda Hooch would teach them the basics. Given that players will reportedly be playing as fifth-year students, the chances of a class covering the elementary principles is unlikely.

According to the Harry Potter wiki, the developers can inculcate a proper fifth-year class within Hogwarts Legacy, including maneuvers like reversing, over and under, starfish and stick, threading the needle, advanced weaving, and switching brooms. Most of these can be utilized in a Quidditch match.

Experiencing a correctly rendered Quidditch match will be any Harry Potter fan's dream come true in Hogwarts Legacy, much like Seeker VR. The wiki describes the game as follows:

"The object of the game was to score more points than your opponents. Each goal was worth ten points and catching the Golden Snitch was worth one-hundred and fifty points. The game ended when the Snitch was caught or an agreement was reached between the captains of both teams. Some games could go on for many days if the Snitch was not caught."

Each seven-person team in the game is divided into various roles - three Chasers, two Beaters, one Keeper, and one Seeker. Each has their duties to tend to, and they all need to play together to achieve victory. While expecting such in-depth details may be a tad too much, players will love to choose their roles in their playthroughs.

Hogwarts Legacy will be bringing to life a richly rendered wizarding world set in the late 1800s. Players will not only be exploring the corridors of the famed castle but will also get to visit other locations from the Potterverse, including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade.

The developers have promised that players will be able to immerse themselves in the life of a student at Hogwarts like never before. They will get to learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts over the years as they embark on "a dangerous journey to uncover the hidden truth of the wizarding world."

PlayStation @PlayStation Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: play.st/34IDTcW

Fans will not have to wait long to get a glimpse of what the developers have in store. Hogwarts Legacy will get its own State of Play on March 17, which will feature a fresh, in-depth look at the game with over 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay.

