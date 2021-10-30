Will the RFLCT controversy leave a lasting impact on Valkyrae's brand?

The RFLCT controversy has definitely blown way out of proportion ever since Valkyrae held a livestream on October 23 to address the issue. Valkyrae seemed unaware that the research that was shown to her would not feature on the website, and also said that she did not want to be involved any further. She went on to delete all RFLCT related tweets from her official Twitter handle, and even removed RFLCT from her Twitter bio.

Valkyrae deletes all traces of RFLCT from her Twitter account (Image via Valkyrae on Twotter)

However, the obvious question that arises now that the dust is beginning to settle on the RFLCT controversy is how this will affect Valkyrae's brand.

Will Valkyrae be able to leave the RLFCT controversy behind her?

Soon after addressing the RFLCT controversy, Valkyrae wanted to remove her name from any association with the skincare brand. Leaked Discord chats with fellow streamer Ludwig reveal that Valkyrae believes the venture may have possibly ruined her brand name. Unfortunately, she may be correct on that front, at least for some time now.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In a recently leaked chat between Valkyrae and Ludwig, it seems she may be possibly leaving her contract with RFLCT



Citing how they don’t even realize how much this has ruined her brand, and how she might just have to leave In a recently leaked chat between Valkyrae and Ludwig, it seems she may be possibly leaving her contract with RFLCTCiting how they don’t even realize how much this has ruined her brand, and how she might just have to leave https://t.co/gwhU8H85HO

As of now, speculation suggests that the RFLCT controversy may have damaged Valkyrae's brand image for some time now, owing to the 'scammer' label. In fact, when the controversy was its peak, the streamer removed 100 Thieves from her Twitter bio as well to avoid involving the esports organization in the drama. Similarly, other brands may also refrain from associating their name with her brand for some time now. However, this effect will probably not last for too long, since Valkyrae still has a considerably large fanbase.

Matthew Gunnin @MatthewGunnin Can we please not cancel another creator. One who has been a role model for up and coming creators. Do you have any idea how many gambling, energy drink, and many other brands much worse than blue light cosmetics sponsor streamers? Give @Valkyrae a break here. Can we please not cancel another creator. One who has been a role model for up and coming creators. Do you have any idea how many gambling, energy drink, and many other brands much worse than blue light cosmetics sponsor streamers? Give @Valkyrae a break here.

Valkyrae hoped to see her skincare line, RFLCT, see as much success as the rest of her ventures when she announced it on October 19. However, people were quick to label the products as scams, since they apparently claimed to protect skin from the harmful effects of blue light, which have been scientifically proven to be negligible. Furthermore, Valkyrae was labeled a scammer for trying to take money from her impressionable audience for fraudulent and unnecessary products.

Recently, all RFLCT products and the website itself have been removed, meaning the brand may cease to exist soon enough. Therefore, it would not be surprising if people move on from this controversy in a short period of time. However, this project may have proved to be quite a learning experience for Valkyrae regarding brand deals she may venture into in the future.

