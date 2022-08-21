Will there be a Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard? Future explored

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 will be titled Last Stand and is the most appropriate name it could have been given.

It will be the last stand for both titles as no additional seasons of content will arrive. A Season 6 is not on the table either, with the transition to Modern Warfare 2 imminent.

There have also been many rumors regarding the release of COD: Warzone 2 sometime shortly after the launch of MW2. No Season 6 in sight gives a lot more credit to those rumors.

Activision announced that Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 will launch on August 24, 2022. The announcement detailed how it will be the last season for both titles.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding its length, but Season 5 will likely lead into Modern Warfare 2, and whatever sequel is set to launch for the battle royale.

Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to launch on October 28, 2022. Rumors and leaks state that Warzone 2 will release sometime in November. Most leaks point to a date of November 16, 2022.

The all-new Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been confirmed by Activision, but that's all. There has been no further information about its release date or content other than that it will be a clean slate and come "soon after" MW2's release.

A post on the official Call of Duty blog touched on these details and the continued life of the original Warzone:

"In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories. Today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience. We can’t wait to share more details soon."

So, while Season 5: Last Stand will be the finale in terms of additional content for both Warzone and Vanguard, progression and the ability to play the two titles will not simply be thrown out the window.

They will still both act as separate games. Players can continue playing Vanguard and Warzone as they please, but once Season 5 is complete, no further updates, events, or content will be added.

