When is Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded ending?

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone is coming to an end and despite all the problems and hiccups, it is very clear that the current season of Warzone has been one of the most successful so far.

Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone will be the last in the series, and Warzone 2 is expected to launch by the time this season gets over. As such, the upcoming season will have a lot of new content to keep players engaged.

News about the upcoming patch is already available in the official announcement posted on the Call of Duty Blog.

This article will take a look at the brief history of Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and when it ends.

A brief recap of Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and its end date

The Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch of Call of Duty Warzone is undoubtedly one of Raven Software's most outstanding patches. The season went live on June 22, bringing many new positive changes to the community's favorite battle royale.

The Mercenaries of Fortune patch introduced a brand new map called Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty Warzone, which is highly appreciated by the playerbase. The Season 4 Patch also brought positive changes to Caldera by reducing vegetation density, improving lighting, and adding new POIs.

Other than this, the Season 4 patch also added armored SUVs to Caldera along with new skins, operators, and camos. Four new weapons are a part of the game now: The Marco 5, the UGM-8, the Push Dagger, and the Vargo S.

The Marco 5 and the UGM-8 were introduced at launch, while the Push Dagger and the Vargo S came later in the season.

The mid-season Reloaded patch went live on July 27 and introduced the Vargo S assault rifle along with exciting new limited time events and more cosmetic items.

The Reloaded patch is also loved by players as it brought zombies back into the game. The Rebirth of the Dead limited time event, along with the Cursed Ground special event, satiated the urge of zombie slaughter among the players.

Another limited time event called the Titanium Trials: Endurance was also part of the Reloaded patch. This event is similar to the Iron Trials from previous seasons, but with an emphasis on increased armor rather than increased health.

Taking inspiration from the Terminators, the rewards for participating and winning the event were also inspired from futuristic robots as well.

With so much content added to the game, Season 4 of Warzone has definitely been one of the game's most glorious seasons. The current season of Call of Duty Warzone will end on August 24. The Season 5 patch will go live at 9 AM PT.

