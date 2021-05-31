Will the Specialist Bonus stay in Call of Duty: Warzone?

One of Warzone's most elusive and popular inclusions into Verdansk 1984 is the Nakatomi Plaza building from the action film Die Hard, and understandably so considering the contents of its vault.

The crown jewel of Nakatomi's vault is undoubtedly the Specialist Bonus, a pickup that converts the player into a one-man army. The Specialist Bonus allows players to accrue perks as they kill opponents in the Warzone, as opposed to normally obtaining killstreaks. While missing out on killstreaks can be inconvenient, the Specialist Bonus is largely considered more beneficial as it can turn a Warzone player into a super soldier as long as they rack up the kills.

But is it here for good?

COD Warzone: What we know about the Specialist Bonus' availability

Having been introduced as part of the Nakatomi Plaza inclusion, it's likely that the Specialist Bonus will be departing Warzone when the plaza does on June 15th. However, Activision has indicated that the current season and likely future seasons will carry many more time-limited events similar to the current Reloaded event. This will present players with a shifting and more dynamic experience in Warzone as content cycles at a significantly more regular rate alongside the events.

Specialist Gives You All Standard Perks +



Sleight of Hand

Frangible Wounding

Heavy Hitter

FMJ (Insane for Vehicles)

Presence of Mind



These perks only Work on MW weapons as well, so almost like you are running 10 Attachments. 🤯🤯🤯 — James - JGOD (@JGODYT) May 26, 2021

What does this mean for the Specialist Bonus? Warzone's community very well may not have seen the last of the pickup when Nakatomi Plaza is gone.

The Call of Duty series, as a whole, is well-known for bringing back fan-favorite content, regardless of whether it is weapons, perks or game modes. Considering Warzone is a long-term "gaming as a service" project, it is highly likely that future events will bring the Specialist Bonus back to the forefront in some capacity. Specifics are unclear, but Call of Duty is a series known for making the most of its available assets, so tossing out an entire game mechanic is not likely. Especially one as intriguing and exciting as the Specialist Bonus.

The Specialist Bonus may very well return after Season 3's conclusion, or perhaps when a new content update is released or a time-limited event kicks off. Whenever it does reappear, it will undoubtedly be sought after by many players throughout the in-game community. The allure of having so many perks at once is simply too much to pass up on.

And who knows? Maybe one day it'll become a Warzone mainstay.

