Will Splitgate 2 have a Ranked mode? Possibilities explored

The Ranked mode in Splitgate 2 is not available just yet. However, the devs have confirmed it to be in the pipeline and should arrive within weeks of launch. Until then, players must make do with casual playlists and wait for the full competitive experience to drop.

Here's everything we know so far about the future of Ranked mode in Splitgate 2, and whether sweaty, skill-based matchmaking is just around the corner.

Can you play Ranked mode in Splitgate 2 currently?

The short answer is no, at least not yet. As mentioned, Splitgate 2 dropped with casual playlists and arena modes, but the ranked grind is missing. According to GamesRadar+, in-stream Q&As with developers reconfirmed that it wasn't available at launch, though it’s expected soon. This has also been confirmed by the official Splitgate 2 FAQ page.

Trending

Reddit chatter echoes this. On the official subreddit of the game, /u/Brodrian, the Splitgate 2 community manager, confirmed on a thread that players will “not have to wait until October” for Ranked mode in Splitgate 2.

Comment byu/Hefty-Association873 from discussion inSplitgate Expand Post

Still, even without it, Splitgate 2’s casual matches offer a good taste of portal-hopping and gunplay. But if you’re craving the adrenaline of rank-based battles, you’ll need to hang tight.

Also read: Are bots available in Splitgate 2?

Is Splitgate 2 getting a Ranked mode soon?

Everything points to competitive mode coming to Splitgate 2, and pretty soon. In community streams, the devs said the ranked playlist is on track to land within a month of launch. That timeline places this mode landing sometime in summer 2025 for players eager to queue 4v4 against equally hyped squads.

Expect classic 4v4 arena-style matches, no BR chaos or 24-person free-for-all. The goal is a tight, competitive loop that rewards coordination and skill. Casual and chaotic modes stay in their lane – Ranked mode is all about structured, tension-filled clashes.

Also read: All available platforms and PC system requirements for Splitgate 2

What does this mean for players?

If you’re a veteran of the first Splitgate’s ranked grind, this is good news. Splitgate 2 should soon deliver on that competitive promise. A 4v4 competitive mode lets friends squad up and fight for ranks, leaderboards, and that sweet itch of improving. Plus, it’s a clear signal that 1047 Games is maintaining a competitive live service mindset, not just chasing microtransactions and battle royale hype.

The wait might sting a bit, but the payoff is expected to be a proper competitive mode in Splitgate 2, sculpted for sweat, strategy, and reward.

Also read: How to get the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.