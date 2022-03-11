Will there be more updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2022?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become increasingly popular in the two years since its release. The title gains new players every day, and even veteran players discover something new about the game every day. Naturally, players want the developers to keep adding fresh content to the game all the time. But will Animal Crossing: New Horizons see any updates in 2022?

Nintendo released a major content update with version 2.0 back in October 2021, which included a number of new items and features that were added to the title. However, along with the update, the developers also announced that the version 2.0 update will be the final major free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

While this announcement has left players disheartened, many still expect new content to come into the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons can potentially receive updates in 2022

Although Nintendo has announced that there will be no more free major updates coming to the game, it has been adding patch updates to the game consistently, enhancing the gameplay experience for players. Since the October update, there have been five updates in the game that have fixed bugs and other errors, making the gameplay experience smoother. However, none of these updates have added any new content within the game.

Players can expect more such bug-fixing updates to arrive in New Horizons in 2022. However, there is not much hope for content updates in the game. Players are still hoping for some content updates within the game. Nintendo announced that there will be no major updates, thereby leaving room for minor updates. Furthermore, with the title's second anniversary approaching, players can expect to see a 2.0.6 update in the game very soon.

However, players must bear in mind that any rumors about content updates arriving in New Horizons are simply speculation at this point, since there has been no official announcement from Nintendo about the same. The bug-fixing updates, on the other hand, can keep rolling out for the game occasionally, enhancing the gameplay experience for new players as well as veterans of the franchise.

