Windfall Crate in Atomfall: Location and how to unlock it

The Windfall Crate is significant in Atomfall as it contains the essential Signal Redirector, a mandatory item for completing the game. This item is found in only two locations, but the Windfall Crate's location is more hidden and easily overlooked, unlike the more accessible alternative.

Unlocking the Windfall Crate requires a specific keycard, which is located in a different bunker. After obtaining the keycard, you must travel to another bunker where the Windfall Crate is stored.

This guide will explain where to find the keycard and how to unlock the Windfall Crate in Atomfall.

Windfall Crate location in Atomfall

Before heading to the Windfall Crate, it’s best to first obtain the keycard required to unlock it.

Finding the Windfall Crate Keycard

The keycard is located in the Skethermoor region. Once there, head toward a nearby bunker entrance at map coordinates 38.0 E, 77.4 N. The bunker, named Protocol Workshop Bunker, is blue in color.

Protocol Workshop Bunker location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Enter the bunker and proceed inside. Take the first right, continue down the hallway, then take the first left and go straight. You’ll find a washroom, head inside, and move toward the end, where you'll see a narrow gap you can squeeze through.

However, beware as this area is off-limits, and even if you cooperate with Captain Sims, the Protocol Army inside the bunker will attack you on sight. Expect multiple enemies.

After squeezing through, you’ll immediately see a small gap you can climb through. On the other side, you’ll enter a cramped area. Keep going until you find a dead body in a hazmat suit. Search the body to obtain the Windfall Crate Keycard.

Before leaving, consider climbing through the space just above the dead body. This leads to a chamber filled with loot, including first aid kits, ammunition, and two B.A.R.D. crates containing valuable items like Training Stimulants and more ammunition.

Unlocking the Windfall Crate

Once you have the keycard, head to map coordinates 41.3 E, 74.9 N in the same region. This area is a restricted zone, and entering can be challenging depending on your choices:

Protocol Field Station Bunker location in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

If you haven’t allied with Captain Sims , the bunker named Protocol Field Station will be heavily guarded by a robot and a soldier. With minimal cover available, approaching stealthily will be difficult.

, the bunker named will be heavily guarded by a robot and a soldier. With minimal cover available, approaching stealthily will be difficult. If you have allied with the Protocol Army, entering this bunker will still make them hostile. The best strategy is to sprint towards the entrance and get inside quickly.

Once inside, proceed down the hallway and take the first left, followed by another left into a room. The Windfall Crate will be inside. Open it to obtain the Signal Redirector, along with a first aid kit and a Training Stimulant.

That covers everything there is to know about the Windfall Crate in Atomfall.

