How to find the Signal Redirector in Atomfall

The Signal Redirector is one of the most important items in Atomfall, and its function is to remotely change the direction of power signals. You can find this device in only two locations within the Skethermoor region: one inside Skethermoor Prison and another inside a Windfall Crate. However, you can carry only one.

Three of Atomfall's six endings require you to head toward Skethermoor Prison. If you don’t approach through Captain Sims, the prison will be heavily guarded, making entry difficult. Having a Signal Redirector from the start will be beneficial, as it allows you to disable wall turrets, making infiltration easier.

This article will provide the locations of both Signal Redirectors in Atomfall.

Where to find the Signal Redirector in Atomfall

Location 1: Skethermoor Prison

The easiest way to obtain the Signal Redirector is by siding with the Protocol. To do this, first meet Captain Sims in Wyndham Village at the Village Hall. Interact with him and assist in investigating unusual activity in the village. Head to St. Katherine’s Church, where you will witness a murder. Report this to Captain Sims to gain his trust. He will then assign you a task to retrieve information from Dr. Garrow, a high-priority captive in Skethermoor Prison.

Retrieving the Signal Redirector from the Skethermoor Prison in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Since Captain Sims has permitted you, you can now enter the prison without hostility from the guards or Protocol soldiers. Simply head to Skethermoor Prison at map coordinates 41.1 E, 70.8 N.

Steps to retrieve the Signal Redirector:

Upon entering the prison, you will come across a locked door. To its right, there is a console and a Security Keycard nearby. Pick up the keycard and press the button to unlock the door. Proceed forward and, as soon as you enter, turn left. Go down the stairs to the bottom floor and continue forward. At the other end, you’ll find another locked door, which can be opened using the Security Keycard you just collected. Move straight ahead until you find a door leading to the Lower Floor. Go down the stairs and proceed toward the wall turret. Below the turret, there’s a door leading to the Loading Bay. Enter and continue forward. After unlocking the final door, you will reach the area where the high-value prisoners are kept. Dr. Garrow’s cell is directly ahead. Interact with her, and she will reveal the location of the Signal Redirector. From there, head north to a room labeled Security. Enter, turn right, and proceed to the end where the shelves are located. The Signal Redirector is on one of the shelves.

Location 2: Windfall Crate

The second Signal Redirector can be found inside the Windfall Crate, but you will need a keycard to open it.

Retrieving the Signal Redirector from the Windfall Crate in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Steps to retrieve the Windfall Crate Keycard:

Head to the Skethermoor region and make your way to the Protocol Workshop bunker (map coordinates: 38.0 E, 77.4 N) located near the region's entrance. Enter the workshop and take the first right, following the hallway. Since you will be considered a trespasser, enemies will attack on sight. Eliminate them and proceed. Take the first left, continue straight, and enter the washroom. Inside, you will find a tight space you can squeeze through. Climb through another small gap and continue along the path. Eventually, you will find a dead person in a hazmat suit. Search the body to obtain the Windfall Crate Keycard and a note with vague information about the crate’s location.

Finding the Windfall Crate and retrieving the Signal Redirector:

Exit the Protocol Workshop and head to the Protocol Field Station (map coordinates: 41.3 E, 74.9 N). Follow the path inside, take the first left, then another left to enter a room. Across from the shelf, you will find the Windfall Crate. Open it to obtain the Signal Redirector, along with a Training Stimulant and a First Aid Kit.

That covers everything there is to know about how to obtain the Signal Redirector in Atomfall.

