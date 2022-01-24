Windjammers 2 review: Visiting the renaissance of an Arcade legacy

Windjammers 2 is possibly a video game that is as arcade as a game can be. The successor to the 1994 classic, Windjammers 2, was released on January 20 globally across all platforms, including next-generation consoles. The game focuses on fast-paced, 1v1 gameplay where players can select characters and battle them out against each other.

But fighting in Windjammers 2 isn't direct combat because the characters try to outdo each other with frisbee throws. Players play in different arenas, each with its unique reward points system. The main gameplay switches between attack and defense.

The defense involves players catching frisbees while the attack is focused on a player throwing in an uncatchable way. While all of this sounds simple, with charged shots and spiked throws, there are a lot more intricacies of Windjammers 2.

Windjammers 2 - An arcade that reminds me of my childhood

Gaming has evolved in many ways to the extent that simple, linear gaming days have now gone. Modern gaming may have developed massively, but Windjammers 2 shows that arcades still have value.

When I switched on and got beaten badly in the first game in Windjammers 2, it took me back to my childhood. It made me remember when I would play air hockey with my younger brother.

Despite the similarities, there are many more options in Windjammers 2 than a basic air hockey game. However, the game truly shines out for me due to its simple but attractive graphics, the core gameplay, and potential for competitive gaming.

World design, art style, and characters

Windjammers 2 has done justice to its predecessor regarding the overall game design. The second installment contains beautiful hand-drawn art, a perfect homage to the classic.

For example, there are different arenas where players can battle it out, and every arena differs from the other. In addition, the graphics help keep the arcade feel fresh, and while some may dislike it, I completely adored the simple graphics.

The top-down angle and the hand-drawn art style is amazing (Image via Windjammers 2)

The music, although secondary, gives solid retro vibes, which is a good thing personally. When it comes to the available list of characters, gamers will have plenty to choose from. Players can avail themselves of a roster of ten characters - six from the original game and four exclusively for Windjammers 2.

What I genuinely loved about the characters was their uniqueness. Each character has different play styles, strengths, and weaknesses, with no two feeling like a reskin of sorts.

Each character can be viable if players know how to play effectively from my early impressions. This is a fantastic achievement, given that almost every game has its meta. In the early days, while characters like Max Hurricane and Sophie De Lys were overpowered, there is no strong meta, at least for me.

Gameplay

Each match pits two players against each other, where they battle it out with their selected characters. The item used for combat is a unique-looking frisbee that does everything expected of it. The main aim is to throw the frisbee to prevent the opponent from catching it.

Each round is 90 seconds or 15 points, whichever is achieved by a player quicker. Claiming two rounds will result in a player winning the match, and if there's a tie in a round, it's considered a win for both players.

There are different ways to throw a frisbee and win, ranging from simple to charged throws. Characters can jump in the air and throw down spiked throws if there's a chance.

There's also an option to throw loopy throws at combat opponents who stay back and play defensively. So despite simple core gameplay, players have no shortage of tactics to help them get one over their opponents.

The negatives

While Windjammers 2 is an excellent game for most parts, I have certain big negatives. The first significant difficulty I had was the lack of a good tutorial. A good tutorial is necessary, and hopefully, it will be added to future patches.

I didn't discuss the available game modes earlier because it is another area where the game misses the mark. There are three different game modes - Arcade versus CPU and against online players. The main problem is that all three modes are almost the same, with the only change coming from the opponents.

The online mode has ranked and casual play. The ranked pit players with similar skills, while casual is a quick match mode that isn't dependent on skill-based matchmaking.

At the time of writing, online matches do feel clunky, despite not having latency issues. The addition of a spectator mode could be fabulous considering the scope for competitive play.

Verdict

Windjammers 2 hits on more occasions than misses (Image via Sportskeeda)

Windjammers 2 feels like a natural successor of a game that came out nearly 30 years ago. There has been a lot of evolution in the gaming scene, which might have seen the second installment completely change its essence. However, this hasn't been the case, proving that not everything has to be about elaborating.

If you are tired after a day's work but have just 15 mins before hitting the bed, Windjammers 2 is the perfect option to go for with quickfire matches, lovable art styles, and unique characters.

Windjammers 2

Reviewed on: Xbox Series S

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Developer and Publisher: Dotemu

Release Date: January 20, 2022

