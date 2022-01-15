How to play arcade games in GTA San Andreas

For a completely retro experience, GTA San Andreas players should check out the arcade machines.

Players can now play games within their game. These arcade machines call back to an older time period when players had to insert coins into a slot. GTA San Andreas is a 3D experience, yet players can go back in time for a 2D one. There are a good amount of games to choose from as well.

Arcade machines will keep track of the player's high scores. This gives players an incentive to keep playing right until they reach the top of the leaderboards. GTA San Andreas is the first game in the series to introduce this feature. Players can always give it a go and see how they like it.

Arcade games can be fun, so here is a simple guide for GTA San Andreas

These games have been around since GTA Vice City, but weren't made playable until GTA San Andreas. If the player has free time, they can always check these out. Arcades are a novelty act, but that's what Rockstar specializes in. The world seems like a much bigger place with so much to do.

Where to reliably find arcade machines

Arcade games are often found in bars and nightclubs. One example is the Ten Green Bottles, which is just outside Grove Street. Players start off in Ganton, so this is the closest bar available. However, it only has two arcade games, which are Go Go Space Monkey and Let's Get Ready to Rumble.

These machines can also be found in 24-7 stores, which can be robbed by players. They are very similar in appearance to the real world 7-11 stores. There are several of them in the state of San Andreas.

Last but not least, GTA San Andreas players can also go inside Madd Dogg's Crib. However, they won't have access to it until later in the game.

There are four playable arcade games in GTA SA

There are several arcade machines throughout San Andreas, but there are only four types of games. Each of them is based on real-world counterparts. However, players won't have to pay anything, so they can play for free.

Here's the full list of arcade games that players can look out for:

Go Go Space Monkey (shoot 'em up based off Galaga, R-Type, and Star Fox)

(shoot 'em up based off Galaga, R-Type, and Star Fox) Let's Get Ready to Bumble (platformer based off Bomb Jack)

(platformer based off Bomb Jack) Duality (shoot 'em up based off Asteroids)

(shoot 'em up based off Asteroids) They Crawled from Uranus (shoot 'em up based off Gyruss)

These games are rather simplistic, both in terms of graphics and gameplay. Players can aim for the highest score possible, which the game will always save. Of course, most of these high scores are easy to beat.

Long before GTA Online, there were arcade machines in GTA San Andreas. It was a simple and fun way to pass the time. Players could always hang out in various establishments and check out their highest score.

