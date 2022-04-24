Witch Slap: Best Dark Elixir Town Hall 9 attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a popular mobile game in which players utilize various offensive methods to defeat their opponents' bases and gain resources and trophies.

Town Hall and defensive levels determine the strength of any base. Since it is the first time players get Xbows, Town Hall 9 is one of the most powerful town halls in the game.

So, players must use an attacking strategy to deal with Xbows and other defenses to win multiplayer and clan war battles. Players can either design their attacking tactics or employ one that is already popular in the game.

This article will go through one of the finest Town Hall 9 attack techniques, known as the best TH9 Dark Elixir attack strategy in Clash of Clans, "Witch Slap."

Witch Slap Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans

Witch Slap is a Dark Elixir ground strategy that works well in Town Hall 9 and Town Hall 10 bases. Since Xbow is a single-target defense, swarms of troops can be used to distract the defense and make it easier to defeat.

Witches release Skeletons that help distract Xbows and other defenses, allowing Wizards and other troops to attack.

Players should try using it in wars to assist their clan in earning three easy stars because it has a high Dark Elixir offensive strategy. Players can alter the army composition to make it less expensive and then utilize it in multiplayer battles.

Golems serve as tanks in the Witch Slap offensive attack strategy in Clash of Clans, while Wizards and Witches support troops to clear defenses.

Tanks absorb damage from the defenses while witch skeletons spawn endlessly. These skeletons aid in inflicting more damage and completing the base as rapidly as possible. This is the most effective attacking method against open bases.

The army composition for the Town Hall 9 Witch Slap attack strategy is as follows:

2 Golems

11 Witches

5 Wizards

4 Wall Breakers

2 Jump Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Heal Spell

1 Poison Spell

Golem (Clan castle)

Players can change their spells and troops based on their Town Hall level and enemy base. It's also a smart trade-off to replace Golem's clan castle with Witches.

How to use the Witch Slap attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

This attack method necessitates forethought. The attack may fail, so players should take an extra 30 seconds to prepare their attack strategy and which side will be targeted first. The following is the basic attack strategy:

Deploy Golems on one side of the base to form a funnel and distract as many defenses as possible.

Use Witches in groups of five behind the Golems to create skeletons and clear away the exterior buildings.

Deploy a backup force of Wizards and Witches, then use Jump Spells to break through the base's defenses.

Now it's time to deploy the heroes and utilize other spells to meet the attack requirements.

Finally, the finest ground assault plan in the Clash of Clans for Town Hall 9 is, without a doubt, Witch Slap, so look for open bases and apply this powerful attacking approach. The army composition can be changed based on the base and offensive requirements.

