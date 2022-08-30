Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans: Best attacking strategies, rewards, and more

Participating in in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans like Titanic Strength and Pocket Rocket is one of the easiest ways for players to improve their chances of obtaining extra magic items, experience points, and other benefits. These challenges are available to all players and can be finished in online battles with the bare minimum of troops.

The Witch Slap troop challenge is the most recent challenge in the game. Players must triumph in ten multiplayer battles while deploying a specific quantity of Witches in their army in order to receive goodies like potions, resources, and experience points.

This article will go over the Clash of Clans Witch Slap challenge, its rewards, the best attacking methods to use, and more.

Latest troop challenges in Clash of Clans: Witch Slap challenge rewards and requirements

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions!

Players can access the most recent troop challenge, the Witch Slap challenge, from the game's events section. To win multiplayer matches and get extra rewards through this challenge, players must use Witches, one of the best Dark Elixir troops in the game.

Witch Slap, as the name suggests, uses one of Clash of Clans' most lethal striking methods. It demands the use of magic and supernatural powers like Witches, Golems, Wizards, and various spells. In Clash of Clans, the Witch Slap challenge is described as follows:

"Earn great rewards during this absolutely spellbinding event when you use Witches!"

The Witch Slap challenge, which is similar to the Hasty Balloons and Medium Rare troop challenges, requires players to win at least 10 multiplayer engagements using the Witch troop. The challenge's progress bar increases after each win in a multiplayer game that uses Witches. Participants will receive special goodies after 10 wins.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Witch Slap! Use Witches and Earthquake Spells at a discount during this event, and win 2x Hero Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge (adds up to +5 levels to your Heroes for one hour)!

The number of Witches to utilize in battle depends on the player's town hall level. Players in Town Hall 13 should employ at least five witches in battle. Contrary to earlier in-game challenges, this one does not grant players a discount on the training cost of special soldiers' training. This comes as a result of the summer update's removal of the training cost.

Players must prevail in battles to advance in this challenge; simply taking part is not enough. Witches can be combined with strong ground forces like Golems, Pekkas, Wizards, Hog Riders, and Valkyries to quickly destroy bases.

Rewards for completing the Witch Slap challenge

Using Super Dragons, Dragons, Pekkas, and Golems with Witches is advised if players want to succeed in online combat and finish the Witch Slap task. Additionally, players can employ effective Witch attacking techniques like BoWiWa and GoWiHo.

The Witch Slap challenge offers a variety of rewards, including experience points, magic items, and more. To obtain all the rewards, participants must complete the challenge by September 2. The following are various rewards for completing the Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans:

Players will get 400 experience points on winning ten multiplayer battles using the required number of Witches.

Players also get an additional Research Potion as the reward for winning ten battles. It helps boost the laboratory for a period of one hour.

The Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans is one of the best ways to earn magic items and resources.

Edited by Siddharth Satish