The Witcher 3 game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz unveils new studio, first game to be a AAA story-driven dark fantasy RPG

The Witcher 3 will remain one of the greatest video games ever made, and there is some great news for fans involving the man who oversaw the game's design.

The Witcher 3 has arguably one of the most stunning game design elements, which adds to the game's greatness. But it was all down to the good work of Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who was the game's director when he was with CD Projekt Red. Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has also worked on Cyberpunk 2077 as the head of production and is now set to open a brand new studio called Rebel Wolves.

Nibel @Nibellion



First game will be AAA story-driven dark fantasy RPG, built in UE5



gamesindustry.biz/articles/2022-…



hollywoodreporter.com/business/digit… Witcher 3 game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz unveils new studio called Rebel WolvesFirst game will be AAA story-driven dark fantasy RPG, built in UE5 Witcher 3 game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz unveils new studio called Rebel WolvesFirst game will be AAA story-driven dark fantasy RPG, built in UE5gamesindustry.biz/articles/2022-…hollywoodreporter.com/business/digit… https://t.co/V8sEebBtbc

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz left CDPR following allegations of bullying, but an internal investigation has absolved him of all allegations. But he left the Polish studio and is now set to lead Rebel Wolves on a new venture.

New studio Rebel Wolves has several staff members from The Witcher 3

Earlier in the day, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz announced the creation of Rebel Wolves, and the studio has already been able to recruit people who have worked on The Witcher 3 in the past. In its introductory statement, Rebel Wolves claimed to have broken away from the rigidities and weight of AAA game development studios.

There is also some great news for fans who have loved The Witcher 3 in the past, as the new studio has already announced its first project. The new game will be an AAA game and will be using Unreal Engine 5, and this is planned to be a series like the Witcher series.

Based on the announcement, the new game will likely be different from The Witcher 3, but it might contain some of the many great mechanics in everyone's favorite monster-slaying game.

The opening statement also underlines plans for the game studio moving forward:

“Driven by the desire to build a passionate team dedicated to creating vibrant virtual worlds, filled to the brim with powerful emotions and unique experiences, Konrad envisioned a new studio with a united goal of doing things differently while also putting the team first at all times.”

While there is not much information out yet, Rebel Wolves' new game will be written by narrative director Jakub Szamalek. Szamalek has also been involved with The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 and will be looking to bring his expertise to create a brilliant game.

Tomaszkiewicz also revealed his intentions for Rebel Wolves and the studio as a whole:

"We’re developing a video game we’d like to play in a way that games should be made. We want to evolve the cRPG genre by creating unforgeable stories and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition."

The buzz already has fans looking forward to the Warsaw-based studio's upcoming dark-fantasy saga.

Edited by R. Elahi