With Shin Megami Tensei makers Atlus hinting toward possible Xbox release in survey, which titles should they introduce first?

Atlus and Xbox don't go very well as the developers' games have mostly skipped the consoles. The underlying reasons aren't clear, but Japanese game makers have been limited to platforms outside Microsoft.

There has been a bit of change recently with the announcement of Soul Hackers 2 for the console. Atlus is known for its annual surveys, and the latest one suggests that something more could come the way of fans.

The Japanese game makers are known for some fantastic titles, including Shin Megami Tensei and Persona. As good as these games are, their accessibility has been limited, as one part of the fan base, Xbox users, has been robbed of them.

However, if the recent survey by Atlus is anything to go by, it might be an indication of a changing fortune.

Atlus survey question indicates studio is at least considering Xbox

Atlus does routine surveys as part of its customer feedback and market knowledge every year. A recent one targeted the North American market and gave hints that they're at least assessing if players will want to play their games on Xbox consoles.

アトラス公式アカウント @Atlus_jp

From Atlus to our dear fans: Please take part in our annual survey!

p-ch.jp/enquete2022/na/ #atlus 【Atlus Survey 2022 for North American territories】From Atlus to our dear fans: Please take part in our annual survey! 【Atlus Survey 2022 for North American territories】From Atlus to our dear fans: Please take part in our annual survey!p-ch.jp/enquete2022/na/ #atlus https://t.co/9vlMVgi5kQ

The option is available on question 38, which is about the Etrian Odyssey series. The series is available on Nintendo's older generation devices, but the question asked if fans would like to play the game on more consoles.

The list of options noticeably includes the Xbox name, which will be somewhat optimistic.

A snap of the survey (Image via Atlus)

These questions and options don't mean that games like Shin Megami Tensei 5 and Persona 5 will be making their way soon. However, it's at least an indication that Atlus thinks there could be gamers who will want their titles on the console.

Which games should Atlus look to introduce on Xbox?

With the announcement of Soul Hackers 2 coming to Xbox already done, users will want their hands on some of the best offers.

🐉HazzadorGamin,Dragon of Dojima🐉 @HazzadorGamin #ATLUS



Tbf this not impressive as I was expecting it to be more seeing how many switches are being sold..release more ports and this would be over 2 mill with Xbox Ps & PC. Sega Announces Shin Megami Tensei V Sold Over 1 Million CopiesTbf this not impressive as I was expecting it to be more seeing how many switches are being sold..release more ports and this would be over 2 mill with Xbox Ps & PC. Sega Announces Shin Megami Tensei V Sold Over 1 Million Copies 🎮 #ATLUSTbf this not impressive as I was expecting it to be more seeing how many switches are being sold..release more ports and this would be over 2 mill with Xbox Ps & PC. https://t.co/lkbrb0WBgq

A perfect way to start could be the Shin Megami Tensei games, particularly the latest ones. Shin Megami Tensei 5 has been a critical and commercial success, but analysts believe it could sell better by being on more consoles.

Sales won't be a likely issue considering the game's overall reception.

Mattie @matfishsoftware Atlus posting those "Do you want Persona 5 Royal on Xbox/Switch?" things at this point seems cruel and unusual.



We clearly do, my guy. Take yes for an answer. Atlus posting those "Do you want Persona 5 Royal on Xbox/Switch?" things at this point seems cruel and unusual.We clearly do, my guy. Take yes for an answer.

Another great game from Atlus fans will love to have Persona 5, which has been another standout success. It is quite different from Shin Megami Tensei 5 but very well received. The game is available on PlayStation consoles and has completed more than five years in circulation.

There are some great older games that Atlus could consider, but it's best to go with titles that will have more chances of success. The two mentioned above are perhaps the safest bets, and it will be a surprise if they don't work.

Edited by Ravi Iyer