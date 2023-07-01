Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC guide - How to defeat Dian Wei

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's latest story expansion, Battle of Zhongyuan, is filled to the brim with content. This includes a plethora of new missions, new weapon unlocks, and much, much more. Among the many things added with the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC are the new boss fights, which are the highlight of the entire experience.

One such boss you will go up against during the conclusion of the DLC's main questline is Dian Wei, albeit in his demonic form. The legendary warrior Dian Wei, who fans of the Dynasty Warriors series will immediately recognize, is introduced as an ally in the Battle of Zhongyuan.

However, Dian Wei transforms into his demonic form after getting ambushed and overwhelmed by the "Yellow Turban" army. Unfortunately, transforming into the demonic form also renders the warrior incapable of distinguishing between allies and enemies. Hence it is up to the players to take down the fierce demon once and for all.

Regarding gameplay, Dian Wei's demonic form is the toughest boss encounter. This is apt since he is the final boss of the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily defeating Dian Wei in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to easily defeat the final boss, Dian Wei, in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC?

Dian Wei's demonic form is quite similar to some of the end-game bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's base game, such as Liu Bei, Sun Jian, and even Lu Bu.

However, what sets the boss apart from any other enemy archetype in the game is his ability to harness the power of the wind. Combined with his agility, this makes for a deadly combo.

Most of Dian Wei's attacks are close-range, but he has a few elemental spells that he can use as a way to keep you within his attack radius. Fortunately, despite being quite fast, most of Dian Wei's attacks can be deflected quite easily. This is because they are fairly telegraphed.

Here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat Dian Wei in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC:

Dian Wei has three attacks that you need to look out for. The first is a dive bomb, the second is a tornado summon, and the last one is a tail grab. All these attacks are unblockable and can only be parried or dodged.

Fortunately, most of Dian Wei's attacks are easy to read. The trick here is staying calm and not rushing the boss.

Dian Wei is very agile and, similar to Liu Bei's demonic form, flies around the arena. However, instead of chasing the boss, we recommend staying close to the center of the arena. Focus on deflecting most of his attacks and dealing damage using your spells and martial arts.

Dian Wei uses metal virtue. As such, he is quite weak to flame spells. The best spell that also ends up staggering the boss is Engulfing Inferno, which is a must-have for this boss fight.

Defeating Dian Wei is all about staying calm and parrying attacks to deplete the boss' spirit gauge. Once you manage to defeat him, you will be rewarded with a new Divine Beast as well as one of the most powerful weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - the "Daqin General Cestuses."

