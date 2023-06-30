Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC guide - How to unlock "Beyond the Heavens" side quest?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's first story DLC, Battle of Zhongyuan, is finally out, giving players a fresh new reason to jump back into the game. Much like any other Team Ninja souls-like expansion, the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC comes packed with new levels, enemy types, bosses, weapons, and much, much more. The DLC also serves as the next chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's story.

The Battle of Zhongyuan DLC features 10 brand new quests, including the main story as well as side missions. Although you will naturally get access to 9 of these quests as you progress through each, the final and arguably the toughest side quest is locked behind completing an optional task in the DLC.

Here's a comprehensive guide on unlocking the final optional quest, "Beyond the Heavens," in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

How to unlock "Beyond the Heavens" side quest in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC?

The Beyond the Heavens quest comes at a recommended level of 107 on standard difficulty (Crouching Dragon). The quest is essentially a gauntlet of boss fights, where you will go up against increasingly difficult enemies until you reach the final boss. The quest is pretty much designed as an end-game optional mission to test out your build and farm Genuine Qi and high-rarity weapons.

You will need to complete several prerequisites to unlock the Beyond the Heavens side quest in Battle of Zhongyuan DLC. They are as follows:

Complete all the main story quests in Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

Complete all the optional quests in Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

Grab the three hidden scrolls within the main story quests in Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

Max out your bonding (swore oath) with the two newly added allies in Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

Once you complete all the steps for the side quest, it will automatically pop up within the "Travel" menu, accessible via the Battle Flags. The Beyond the Heavens quest will see you battle against waves of enemies, with each wave having a higher morale rank than the previous one.

After fighting 2-3 waves of regular enemies and NPC invaders, you will get to fight a boss. The side quest has three bosses in total, each being the Illusion form of the Yellow Turban Generals, i.e., Zhang Liang, Zhang Bao, and Zhang Jiao.

