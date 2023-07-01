Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC guide - How to defeat General of Heaven's Illusion?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features some of the best boss fights developer Team Ninja has ever created. Naturally, the latest story expansion, Battle of Zhongyuan, only carries this aspect forward by adding new bosses of the same quality as the base game, if not better. While the expansion is brief, clocking in at around 2-3 hours, it does not disappoint in challenging boss fights.

One such boss fight includes you going up against three of the "Yellow Turban Generals" simultaneously. The main story boss, General of Heaven's Illusion, is easily one of the toughest boss encounters in the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

Despite being a reskin of a base game boss fight, General of Heaven's Illusion is quite challenging. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily defeating the second main story boss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

How to easily defeat General of Heaven's Illusion in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC?

Although General of Heaven's Illusion is a returning boss from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's base game, it features a cool new trick that can catch you off-guard. Also, the boss has a new one-shot attack with a tiny parry window, making him an extremely challenging foe.

Fortunately, by default, the quest helps you by giving you two companions to deal with the boss. While the General of Heaven's Illusion alone is not that difficult to deal with, his ability to summon the other two Generals makes him challenging.

During the boss fights, the General of Heaven's Illusion will periodically summon the other two Yellow Turban Generals. And funnily enough, that also includes Zhang Liang, the first main story boss from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's base game.

Fortunately, there are a few easy ways to deal with the General of Heaven's Illusion in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC. Here are a few tips that should help you defeat these bosses without much hassle:

The General of Heaven's moveset is identical to Zhang Jiao from the base game. However, he deals much more damage with each of his elemental attacks. The boss can also combo elemental attacks into unblockable ones, which you must dodge.

The boss also summons the other Generals periodically via scrolls. However, you can halt this process by destroying the scroll before the summoning.

Having at least one ally during the fight is recommended since it will help give you a breather to heal or buff your spells and stats.

Lastly, the General of Heaven's Illusion is vulnerable to flame virtue spells, such as Engulfing Inferno. Thus, having a flame virtue build or a few fire spells in your spell slots can help you get the upper hand against the boss.

The General of Heaven's Illusion also returns as the final boss of the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC's side mission - Beyond the Heavens.

Poll : 0 votes