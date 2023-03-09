Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Cao Cao

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a fast-paced action RPG wherein you face many formidable bosses with varying attack patterns. Cao Cao is a boss you will encounter in a side quest named Green Plum, Warm Liquor. He is a human enemy, so you won't have to worry about him becoming mythical.

Cao Cao is easier to defeat than most Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty bosses. He resorts to two critical attacks in the fight, which you must fend off defensively. You can deflect and dodge his normal attacks and then land some hits while he recuperates from the attack animation.

Everything to know about defeating Cao Cao in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pits you against challenging bosses who demand you study their attack patterns before charging at them with your weapons. Cao Cao is a boss battle that is considerably easier since he is a human enemy. Although he is quick and nimble, you can leverage the openings in his movesets.

You can use the following pointers to make a note of his attack patterns and defeat him:

Avoid his critical attacks: Cao Cao has two critical attacks: a spinning sword sweep. It is a 360-degree spin that has the potential to hit you twice. His second critical attack involves him charging at you with a single sword thrust. It has good reach, so you must avoid getting hit by it. You can land a few hits once this attack concludes.

Dodge away when he spawns a Divine Beast: He spawns a Divine Beast resembling a Phoenix, which infuses his swords with flames. During this process, he will also spin and deal shockwave damage if you don't dodge in time.

Deflect his sword combos: His normal attacks include a combo of sword swings. It involves one forward hit and some swings that end with a spinning hit. These are ideal attacks for you to deflect and get some hits.

Land some hits after his leaping attack: Cao Cao will resort to a leaping attack if you keep running away from him. He will follow you around the area and try to reduce the distance by leaping at you. You can easily dodge this attack and hit him with your weapon until he recuperates from the fall.

You must try an aggressive approach in this boss battle as Cao Cao will block all your attacks, thereby depleting his Spirit level. This will enable you to stun him more often and give you an opening to charge at him with your weapon relentlessly.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers a vast variety of weapons, each with a randomly assigned special attack called Martial Arts. It would be best to leverage them in the battle against Cao Cao while keeping an eye on your Spirit level. If you run out of Spirit, it will be easier for him to stun you.

Don't forget to use your Divine Beast in battle. The game features ten Divine Beasts that can aid you in battle and are categorized under five Virtues Fire, Water, Wood, Earth, and Metal.

You can also use spells that belong to the aforementioned Virtues and provide a much-needed damage buff. Cao Cao is a human boss who can be dealt with using spells from Wood Virtue. Alternatively, you can use the Rock Spike spell belonging to Earth Virtue to spawn rock pillars that explode in contact with an enemy.

More about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been well received by fans and critics, as evidenced by the many reviews. However, the PC version has been plagued with technical issues like stuttering and performance lag.

Fortunately, Team Ninja has dropped a new Patch Ver1.03 that has addressed the aforementioned issues. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

