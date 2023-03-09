Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide: How to easily defeat Leishi

Leishi is a giant pig and the God of Thunder who can be fought during the Legend of the Thunder God questline in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. It is a main mission, which means that the players will be required to defeat him to progress through the title's story.

The title is set in the Three Kingdom period in the Han Dynasty era and consists of a lot of bosses, each with a unique skill and move set that players need to keep in mind to defeat them.

Leishi is a straightforward boss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Leishi can inflict significant damage with his attacks but lacks speed, similar to the Dark Souls bosses. He has a morale level of 20, so you can build a character and weapon loadout that are around level 20 to easily take down the giant pig god.

He is vulnerable to Fire Phase spells such as Burning Flamewave, and using them on him brings down an enormous amount of his health. Furthermore, he has much lower resistance, so his Spirit Gauge can be easily broken down with a few hits.

Although this boss fight is not very difficult, it is still recommended for players to enter the arena with two companions to make the combat simpler; a couple of partners can distract Leishi from time to time.

It is important to note that the attack pattern of this boss changes in each battle. To defeat Leishi in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, here's what you do:

Generally, he will fly toward you and perform a slanting spin attack. Parry it to subject the boss to a huge Spirit Gauge hit.

The entity will be vulnerable at this point; hit him with as many hits as possible. When his guard breaks, perform a critical stab. This will bring his health down to less than 50%.

He will swing his hammers. You should create distance between you two to avoid being hit.

Leishi will try to close the gap with chained hammer slams. Dodge them and fall back.

Wait for your companions to distract him and initiate Burning Flamewave to take down his health below 20%, and his health bar will turn red.

At this stage, he will become more aggressive and will start to shoot projectiles, rain down lightning, and perform various other lightning attacks. You must dodge those ranged moves, as they cause a lot of damage. Your companions will lower his health during that time.

When his health bar is very almost empty, give him a few hits to finish the battle.

Leishi is a slow boss, and after most of his attacks, he is left vulnerable. The fight offers windows of opportunity to deal damage and break his guard. After that, he will get bonus damage against every attack. The boss of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty does not get easily distracted by your companions, so it is important to stay focused on his ranged attacks.

Poll : 0 votes