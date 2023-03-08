Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Suanyu

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest entry in the Soulslike genre that's set in ancient China. The recently released title is a dark fantasy RPG filled with horrifying and intimidating enemies to defeat. Just like every other Soulslike out there, the primary goal is to defeat the final boss and put an end to what started the catastrophe in the first place.

But before players can reach the final boss, they must slice their way through a series of levels while challenging the enemies that wait for them. At the end of every level in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, there's a boss that must be slain before continuing further into your adventure.

Given that it's a Soulslike game, beating these foes won't be an easy task, but that doesn't mean there isn't a way to easily defeat them. As long as players have mastered or at least fully grasped Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's game mechanics, no enemy will be impossible to beat. This guide will explain how players can dethrone the bird monster Suanyu.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide: How to beat Suanyu

Suanyu is amongst the many bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty that eventually become a regular enemy as you progress through the game. This mutated bird uses a wide variety of lightning magic spells that can easily kill you if you aren't careful. But how exactly can you beat Suanyu as a boss?

Weapons and moves to use

Although Suanyu might be big, you must remember that it's still a bird. This mutated beast can easily outmaneuver you in combat by flapping its wings and soaring in mid-air or jumping far away. When battling a beast as agile as Suanyu, it's best to make use of light weapons. Countering its speed with your own agility will definitely help you keep up with this avian boss.

To that end, Dual Swords and Dual Sabres are some of the most highly offensive and fast-hitting weapons that you can use to effectively fight Suanyu. If you're confident enough, you can choose to equip heavier weapons as well. At the end of the day, it all comes down to your individual preferences. Just be careful not to get caught up in its lightning spells while performing a chain of slow attacks.

Suanyu's attack patterns

While Suanyu does have a limited moveset, all of them hit fairly hard. While keeping your distance from this bird, it tends to fire lightning balls that follow you around, no matter which direction you go. It can be tricky dodging these balls of lightning, considering that not all of them will track you synchronously.

Interestingly, if you find yourself standing right in front of Suanyu, it will fly and zap streams of thunder bolts right down on that position. If you're standing beside the boss, Suanyu will unleash a flurry of quick melee attacks to knock you back.

Keeping these attack patterns in mind, what you'll want to abuse is Suanyu's thunder bolts attack. If you manage to back Suanyu into a corner and maintain a position where you're always standing in front of it, the bird will continuously spam its thunder bolts. All you have to do is keep blocking them and unleash an all-out attack after the zapping sequence. At this point, you must simply ensure that you stay in position while attacking Suanyu.

As of writing this article, it's unclear if the developers intended for Suanyu to spam this particular attack whenever a player stands in front of it. This could potentially be a glitch in the game that may be patched out in upcoming updates. If that's the case, then it's best to take advantage of the situation while you can still easily defeat Suanyu using this method.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

