Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide – How to easily defeat Xiahou Dun 

Xiahou Dun is a formidable boss that you must face in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Defeating him is necessary to proceed in the game, and you'll face him twice throughout the journey.

You’ll clash with Xiahou Dun during the mission “War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely.” Later, you can fight him again in the mission “The Two Walls Stand Tall.”

In this article, we will discuss Xiahou Dun's attack patterns, strategies to defeat him, and the builds you can use to make the fight easier.

Everything you need to know about the Xiahou Dun boss fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Xiahou Dun is a flying demon with fire wings that makes this fight a challenging endeavor. He has a strange weapon that offers him even more leverage. Xiahou Dun’s attacks have high mobility and can quickly move around the arena.

His arsenal includes Slash Combo, Soaring Blaze, Spinning Blaze, Ground Slam, Lunging Slash, Lunging Stab, and Spinning Lunge.

The Slash Combo involves Xiahou Dun slashing at the player three times. You can either dodge or parry these attacks.

The Soaring Blaze attack involves him flying around the arena and leaving fire on the ground. Avoid these spots of fire at all costs and try not to be in Xiahou Dun's flight path.

The Spinning Blaze attack involves Xiahou Dun flying in the air for a bit before turning around and shooting fire at the ground. You should stay away from him while avoiding the burning ground simultaneously. In the Ground Slam attack, Xiahou Dun charges up his attack before slamming his weapon to the ground. You can easily dodge or parry this attack.

The Lunging Slash attack involves Xiahou Dun jumping back into the air before launching at the player and slashing through his weapon. In the Lunging Stab attack, he flies up into the air and performs a loop before lunging for a stab. Both of the above-mentioned attacks can be easily dodged.

Lastly, the Spinning Lunge attack involves Xiahou Dun flying into the air before charging at the player while spinning.

Parrying attacks, especially Fatal Strikes, will significantly decrease the villain's Spirit Gauge. Therefore, players should try to parry as much as possible, then damage Xiahou Dun heavily with their Fatal Strike once available.

Builds to use against Xiahou Dun in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Other than Xiahou Dun's massive weapons, players must watch out for his fire attacks. These fire attacks will create patches of fire on the ground. As such, you must take care not to step on them.

Bringing along some water spells for this fight might be a good idea. If you don't have many water spells, you must rely solely on dodging and parrying skills.

Strategies to Defeat Xiahou Dun in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Defeating Xiahou Dun in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is not that hard due to his predictable attacks. Fortunately, he has no weapons with any special martial arts, making the battle even more manageable.

You need to target a few spots to deplete his Spirit Gauge quickly. The success in this battle depends on timely dodging Xiahou Dun's attacks. However, he also has some unblockable attacks that you must be aware of.

Xiahou Dun can fly around the arena, but he can't stay up all the time. After each attack, he stays on the ground for some time. That is the best time to counter him.

If you are not dodging or parrying Xiahou Dun's telegraphed attacks, you should look around and ensure you aren't surrounded by fire. Wait for Xiahou Dun to attack, dodge or parry it, then carry out your counter-attacks before making distance again.

Xiahou Dun boss fight rewards in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

These are the rewards that Xiahou Dun drops after being defeated.

Pieces from the Staunchness Set:

Helmet of Staunchness

Armor of Staunchness

Gloves of Staunchness

Greaves of Staunchness

Vermilion Bird Greataxe

That’s all from our end regarding the Xiahou Dun boss fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If you find this walkthrough helpful, check Sportskeeda’s other related content.

Poll : 0 votes