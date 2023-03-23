Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide - How to get Lu Bu's Sky-Piercing Halberd

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's latest game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is easily one of the toughest souls-like titles out there, rivaling the difficulty of the Nioh series and the Dark Souls Trilogy.

Much like Team Ninja's previous souls-like games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features a vast array of bosses, from legendary warriors to mythical creatures. One of the most iconic warriors from the pages of ancient Chinese history, Lu Bu, makes an appearance in the game as a boss.

Lu Bu is, quite possibly, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's most difficult boss encounter. Sporting his iconic twin-feather helmet, a flaming halberd, and a flame-red mount, Lu Bu is as intimidating as he is challenging to overcome.

Despite the challenge Lu Bu brings to the table, defeating the legendary warrior is quite satisfying. This is partly due to his almost rhythmic combat style and the rewards you get upon finally besting him.

Among the many other rewards that you will receive after defeating Lu Bu and finishing his main story arc is the legendary halberd he wields: the Sky-Piercing Halberd.

Defeat Lu Bu in a specific main story mission to obtain Sky-Piercing Halberd in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

You will first encounter Lu Bu in the main story mission called The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass﻿. In this mission, you will fight him in his humanoid form. This is one of the most challenging boss fights in the game, surpassing the likes of Zhang Liang, General of Man, and even the main final boss, the Blindfolded Boy.

The Sky Piercing Halberd and all its stats (Image via Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)

However, defeating Lu Bu here does not reward you with his weapon. Instead, you will get his Sky-Piercing Halberd after fighting and defeating him during the later main story mission, Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men.

During the Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men main story mission, you will face the legendary warrior, but in his corrupted and demonic state. In this form, his "Qi" fuses with his Divine Beast, transforming him into a demonic centaur-like creature.

Despite transforming into his demonic form, Lu Bu still retains most of his moves from the first time you face him, including all his combos using the halberd.

Fortunately, defeating Lu Bu in his demonic state is relatively much easier compared to when you fight him in The Battle of the Hulaoguan Pass main story mission. However, if you are struggling with the boss fight, you can use water virtue spells to easily defeat Lu Bu and get his Sky-Piercing Halberd.

The Sky-Piercing Halberd scales with water, fire, and earth virtue. However, it is best used as a fire-focused build, due to its R1+square martial art "Dragon Slayer," which scales best with fire virtue skills. The weapon drops at four-star rarity, which is the highest rarity in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's base difficulty, i.e. Crouching Dragon.

If you want to grab the five-star version of the weapon, you will have to go into new game+ and complete the Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men mission under the Rising Dragon difficulty.

