Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Lu Bu

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a role-playing action game in the Three Kingdoms era. Developed by Team Ninja, the game takes massive inspiration from the souls-like series yet manages to carve its identity with an interesting parry and spirit mechanic. The game has tough bosses that can devastate players in seconds.

Lu Bu is a boss who acts aggressively, and people fighting him recklessly are heavily punished. Playing aggressively against him can be very detrimental. Instead, players should exercise patience. He is encountered as a boss fight in the Battle of Hulaoguan Pass, the seventh main mission in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to knock Lu Bu off his horse in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The first stage involves fighting the general on horseback. This keeps him incredibly mobile, albeit less aggressive than his latter, on-foot phase. He will dash around the battlefield shooting arrows and charging in with the spear. The goal of this phase is to knock him off his horse by depleting his spirit, which will require parrying a lot of his moves.

His arrow volleys are of two types. One spreads out like a fan, and the other type of volley initially spreads out but homes in on the player. Both of them can be parried.

The Horse Riding Warlord will also take several swipes at his enemies with his spear. Once again, parrying these is the best option to get him off his horse as quickly as possible. If players can't time some of the moves, water blink can save one's life. It requires 20 points in water virtue but can come in handy in many situations.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Lu Bu can perform two critical blows during this phase, one of which will involve him glowing red and charging the player in a straight line. Players can dodge or parry this move.

The other critical move is a bit easier to see coming. He will glow red and jump into the air. The horse will momentarily float before landing on the player with an attack. Players should prepare their parry timing when the horse is afloat in the air. There is a brief delay when he is floating, so one should not immediately hit Parry or Dodge when Lu Bu jumps.

After filling his spirit gauge, he will be knocked off his horse and become more aggressive.

How to defeat Lu Bu once he is knocked down from his horse in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Once he is on the ground, Lu Bu's moveset will change slightly, but some of his moves will remain the same. His arrow volleys will still be shot the same way, but they can now be flaming arrows depending on his state, and he might also shoot two volleys instead of one. His aggression can be mitigated by summoning allies to distract him while making his back vulnerable to attacks.

Lu Bu will have some critical blows at his disposal, the most common being a fiery strike that leaves a cone of flames on the ground, after which he leaps into the air and slams down on the player with his spear. Avoiding fire on the ground and parry his leap slam is best.

Since he will leap into the air, keeping a lock on him should give players enough time to predict the parry window. If you can't deflect, dodge the attack.

Another critical move involves a slow charge towards the player with his spear dug into the ground. If it connects with the player, then Lu Bu will attempt to flick it upward, tossing the player into the air. The best course of action is to roll backward and time a deflect.

After fighting him for a bit, he will return to his horse again. Repeat the steps in the first half of the post to take him down again.

As Lu Bu's health lowers in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, he will become even more aggressive. He will attack faster, more frequently, and gain more range with his spear. He will make a spin move requiring the deflect button to be spammed. Once again, water blink should come in handy with moves the player isn't confident about blocking or parrying.

With patience, players can adequately deal with all of this, which should eventually lead to his demise.

Rewards for defeating Lu Bu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

After defeating the warlord general in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players will be rewarded with a random item from the Flying general set and the Sky-Piercing Halberd.

