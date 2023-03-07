Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Hammer guide - Martial arts, movesets, best builds, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a collection of weapons to take down enemies. The list comprises different types of hammers, which are close-range weapons that can demolish foes within a few hits.

Hammers are sluggish weapons, making them highly risky for counterattacks, but once registered, it leaves the enemies on the ground. They are generally good for one-on-one combat situations but can backfire against a group of surrounding enemies.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was recently released on March 3, 2023, after being one of the most awaited games of the year. The game quickly gained popularity due to its setting in ancient China and the challenging nature of the Soulslike genre.

This article will explain the martial arts, movesets, and the best build you can use in your hammer to make the battles easier.

Hammer is a close ranged high damaging weapon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty contains various hammers, including the Great Wooden Hammer, Master Smith Hammer, Great Club of Polaris, Wolf Fang Club, and Quake Griffin Hammer. They are perfect for players who want to engage in close-quartered combat and kill enemies without much effort.

Martial Arts

Each hammer can be equipped with up to two out of eight different martial arts. Each is unique and grants specialized ability to turn the tide of the battle. Although the Great Club of Polaris and Quake Griffin Hammer are the specialized weapons in this category that comes equipped with rare martial arts which are exclusive to those weapons and can only be equipped with one more art.

The Martial Arts that can be equipped with the Hammers are as follows:

Mountain Strike - Lay the weapon on the ground and use it as a springboard, followed by a flying kick.

Lay the weapon on the ground and use it as a springboard, followed by a flying kick. Heaven Divide - Wave the hammer and strike it with full force.

Wave the hammer and strike it with full force. Heaven Reversal - Slam your weapon on the ground behind you, producing a shock wave, and divert it towards the front.

Slam your weapon on the ground behind you, producing a shock wave, and divert it towards the front. Stone Shatter - Wave the hammer and release stone fragments to the front.

Wave the hammer and release stone fragments to the front. Sea Split - Raise the hammer and swing it to the ground.

Raise the hammer and swing it to the ground. Undercurrent Sprint - Charge towards a direction. Alternatively, perform a sweep attack on the sideways.

Charge towards a direction. Alternatively, perform a sweep attack on the sideways. Rock Crash - Create momentum with the hammer and perform a powerful weapon swing.

Move Sets

Move sets are a combination of attacks that can inflict high damage on foes within a short amount of time. The move sets of hammers in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are given below:

Quick Attack - Swing the weapon four times in different directions.

Swing the weapon four times in different directions. Spirit Attack - Slam the hammer to the front.

Slam the hammer to the front. Quick Attack to Spirit Attack - Perform the quick attack followed by the spirit attack.

Perform the quick attack followed by the spirit attack. Jump Attack - Swing the hammer slantingly while jumping.

Swing the hammer slantingly while jumping. Jump Spirit Attack - Slam the hammer to the front while jumping.

Slam the hammer to the front while jumping. Deflect Counterattack - Swing the hammer aggressively to the sideways.

Swing the hammer aggressively to the sideways. Dash Attack - Dash towards the front and perform a sideways, slanting, and slam attack, respectively.

Dash towards the front and perform a sideways, slanting, and slam attack, respectively. Guard Attack - Guard from the enemy's attack and perform a heavy attack sideways.

Best Build

The Hammer, like any melee weapon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, can be equipped with up to tw martial arts. They can heavily increase the attack stats of the weapon as well as provide some additional perks.

The best build for the hammer would be to equip the Mountain Strike and Rock Crash combo of martial arts. Both can provide a window for dodging enemy attacks and administer much damage.

Mountain Strike can help dodge enemy attacks while springboarding from the weapon and land a flying kick to provide damage during the process. This can be followed up by Rock Crash to initiate momentum and inflict a lot of damage with the powerful swing.

However, it would be best to try out builds with different Martial Arts. It will help you to discover the most suitable build according to your playstyle in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

