World War 2-themed Kards comes to mobile devices - How to download

Kards, the massively successful Collectible Card Game (CCG) for PC, has arrived in both mobile app stores. From June 6, 2023, fans can enjoy it on Android and iOS devices. The title takes you back to the Second World War era, where you collect cards with unique abilities. You can enjoy the game with players online or in single-player campaign mode.

Kards features different types of cards, such as Infantry, Bomber, Fighter, Order, and more. This free-to-play game offers various ways to collect cards by playing regularly, completing daily missions, and crafting. It already has millions of players on PC, and fans can now play it anywhere and anytime on their mobile devices.

Steps to download Kards on mobile devices

Developed by 1939 Games, Kards has seen its mobile release after two years of the announcement. With the mobile release, the CCG title now supports cross-platform gameplay. You can transfer your progression from one device to another. Its size is 1 GB on the Play Store and 1.2 GB on the App Store.

Here are the steps to download it on Android and iOS:

Go to your device’s app store. Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on Apple.

Type Kards and hit Search.

After the search results appear, tap on the name Kards – The WW2 Card Game.

Tap the Install button and wait until it downloads fully.

The download time depends on the strength of your internet connection. Since it has a size of 1 GB, it will take a couple of minutes. Ensure your device has enough storage available. Your device must have an OS version of Android 8.0 and above or iOS 14.0 or later. It can run on low-end devices with 2 GB of RAM.

You can now battle with any online player, irrespective of their devices. The title allows transferring data from your mobile to your PC. If you are an existing Kards user, download it on mobile and log in using the same credentials used on your PC. Once logged in, you will receive your profile on mobile.

You can play with AI or online with other global players. The online mode features a ranking system that resets every month. In single-player mode, the game offers five campaigns. Based on the military campaigns of the Second World War, they feature a narrative-driven approach. You can progress through missions playing different battles based on the Second World War's key moments.

Each deck can hold up to 40 cards divided into Main and Ally Nation. The Main comprises the Soviet Union, the United States, Japan, Germany, and Britain. On the other hand, France, Italy, and Spain are Ally Nations. Each card has these unique abilities: Ambush, Pury, Guard, Smokescreen, Heavy Armer, Pincer, and Mobilize.

The strategy game has different rarities of cards, such as Standard, Limited, Special, and Elite. Each card has seven types: Infantry, Artillery, Tank, Bomber, Fighter, Order, and Countermeasure. Your goal will be to destroy the enemy HQ by strategically using cards. Each card costs Kredits to draw on the board. You start with one Kredit slot, which increases by one after each turn.

The free-to-play mobile game has over five thousand downloads on the Play Store as of this writing. With millions of PC players, the game expects to achieve the same success on mobile platforms.

