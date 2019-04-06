World War Z Will Release On April 26, Official Gameplay overview Trailer revealed, Another Epic Games Exclusive

The upcoming third-person shooter game World War Z has revealed its gameplay overview trailer. World War Z's new trailer is narrated by Oliver - Creative Director at Saber Interactive.

Oliver gives an overview of the game, the campaign that player will experience, perks, character classes, loot and much more. World War Z is slated to release on April 26, 2019.

The game is developed by studio Saber Interactive and published by Focus Home Interactive. Like many of the huge titles of 2019 World War Z is also going to be an Epic Games exclusive.

World War Z campaign will take you to different places all around the world. Players can live the horrors of the deadly Z's throughout the world either alone or with their friends. World War Z is a co-op game though it can also be played solo.

The third-person shooter game can be somewhat said as the current generation of Left for Dead. World War Z gives similar vibes to that of Left for Dead, though the game is far more beautiful which is quite obvious as its a current gen game, mechanically plays differently than Left for Dead and has far superior features.

The game's zombie AI are smart enough to adapt according to your gameplay. If you are having an easy time playing the game then there will be more hordes of zombies with unique Z's.

On the other hand, if you are having a hard time than you the zombies might go a little easy on you. World War Z features different types of zombies with unique traits and lethal ability.

We are looking forward to the game, what about you? Stick to Sportskeeda for more details on the game.

